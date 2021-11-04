scorecardresearch
Thursday, November 04, 2021
Bangalore News Live: Karnataka slashes petrol and diesel prices by Rs. 7 a litre

Bangalore Today Latest Updates Live: Petrol will now cost approximately Rs 95.90 a litre and diesel Rs 81.5 in Karnataka.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: November 4, 2021 11:24:55 am
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said petrol will now cost approximately Rs 95.90 a litre and diesel Rs 81.5 in Karnataka. (Representational image)

Bangalore Live News: After the Centre cut excise duty on petrol and diesel on Wednesday, the Karnataka government announced slashing their prices by an additional Rs 7 per litre.

In a series of tweets, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said petrol will now cost approximately Rs 95.90 a litre and diesel Rs 81.5 in Karnataka. He also welcomed the central government’s decision to cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by a record Rs 5 and Rs 10 per litre.

As for Covid-19 situation in the state, Karnataka on Wednesday reported 254 fresh cases and two deaths, taking the caseload and death toll to 29,89,014 and 38,091. Bengaluru urban district reported the maximum of 151 fresh infections and one death. The district has 6,401 active cases. Active cases stood at 8,306, a health department bulletin said.

 

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on the political developments, Covid-19, weather and more in the state. Follow for the latest updates.

11:24 (IST)04 Nov 2021
Bypoll results will not have any bearing on government, says CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said the bypoll election results have no connection with the general election in 2023 and would not have any bearing on the State government.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Express photo)

"The fact is that the Congress also had lost many bypolls. However, the bypoll results have no connection with the general election. It will not have any bearing on the government," Bommai said.

In the October 30 bypolls to two Assembly constituencies counting for which was held on Tuesday, BJP's Ramesh Bhusanur won the Sindgi seat while in Hangal, which is in Chief Minister's home district of Haveri, Congress candidate Srinivas Mane won by defeating BJP's Shivaraj Sajjanar. (PTI)

11:22 (IST)04 Nov 2021
Three advocates appointed as additional judges to Karnataka High Court

Three advocates have been appointed as additional judges of the Karnataka High Court. Additional judges are usually appointed for two years before being elevated as permanent judges.

Along with this, two judicial officers and four advocates were appointed as judges in three high courts on Wednesday. According to the Department of Justice in the Law Ministry, the two judicial officers were appointed to the Jammu and Kashmir High Court as judges, while an advocate was appointed to the Orissa High Court as a judge. (PTI)

10:58 (IST)04 Nov 2021
254 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in Karnataka

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 254 fresh cases and two deaths, taking the caseload and death toll to 29,89,014 and 38,091, the department said. Active cases stood at 8,306, a health department bulletin said.

The day also saw 316 people being discharged, pushing the total number of recoveries to 29,42,588. 

Bengaluru urban district reported the maximum of 151 fresh infections and one death. The district has 6,401 active cases.

Other districts too reported fresh cases including 19 in Mysuru, 12 each in Uttara Kannada and Dakshina Kannada and 11 each in Tumakuru and Udupi.

10:56 (IST)04 Nov 2021
Skill demand assessment survey to be conducted in Karnataka: Minister

A skill demand assessment survey will be conducted in the state to enable planning of skill development training in a systematic way, Karnataka Minister for Skill Development and Higher Education Ashwath Narayan said on Wednesday.

The decision was taken during Narayan's meeting with the Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar in New Delhi.

"It was felt in the meeting, that such a survey would help to know the region-wise skill requirement specifically, thus paving the way to train the youth accordingly to cater to the current needs," Narayan's office said in a statement. (PTI)

10:52 (IST)04 Nov 2021
In photos: Bengaluru's Victoria hospital celebrates Deepavali

The Victoria hospital in Bengaluru lit up ahead of Deepavali on Wednesday. This is the first time that the administrative block of the 121-year-old hospital has been lit up.

10:50 (IST)04 Nov 2021
After Centre cuts excise duty, Karnataka slashes petrol and diesel prices by additional Rs 7 a litre

After the Centre cut excise duty on petrol and diesel on Wednesday, the Karnataka government announced slashing their prices by an additional Rs 7 per litre. In a series of tweets, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said petrol will now cost approximately Rs 95.90 a litre and diesel Rs 81.5 in Karnataka. He also welcomed the central government's decision to cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by a record Rs 5 and Rs 10 per litre.

10:44 (IST)04 Nov 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning Bengaluru!

Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka politics, Covid-19, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog and @IEBengaluru to stay up to date with the state in real time. 

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

