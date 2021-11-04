Bangalore News Live: Karnataka slashes petrol and diesel prices by Rs. 7 a litre

Bypoll results will not have any bearing on government, says CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said the bypoll election results have no connection with the general election in 2023 and would not have any bearing on the State government.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Express photo)

"The fact is that the Congress also had lost many bypolls. However, the bypoll results have no connection with the general election. It will not have any bearing on the government," Bommai said.

In the October 30 bypolls to two Assembly constituencies counting for which was held on Tuesday, BJP's Ramesh Bhusanur won the Sindgi seat while in Hangal, which is in Chief Minister's home district of Haveri, Congress candidate Srinivas Mane won by defeating BJP's Shivaraj Sajjanar. (PTI)