Bangalore News Live: Karnataka slashes petrol and diesel prices by Rs. 7 a litre

Bangalore Live News: After the Centre cut excise duty on petrol and diesel on Wednesday, the Karnataka government announced slashing their prices by an additional Rs 7 per litre.
In a series of tweets, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said petrol will now cost approximately Rs 95.90 a litre and diesel Rs 81.5 in Karnataka. He also welcomed the central government’s decision to cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by a record Rs 5 and Rs 10 per litre.
As for Covid-19 situation in the state, Karnataka on Wednesday reported 254 fresh cases and two deaths, taking the caseload and death toll to 29,89,014 and 38,091. Bengaluru urban district reported the maximum of 151 fresh infections and one death. The district has 6,401 active cases. Active cases stood at 8,306, a health department bulletin said.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said the bypoll election results have no connection with the general election in 2023 and would not have any bearing on the State government.
"The fact is that the Congress also had lost many bypolls. However, the bypoll results have no connection with the general election. It will not have any bearing on the government," Bommai said.
In the October 30 bypolls to two Assembly constituencies counting for which was held on Tuesday, BJP's Ramesh Bhusanur won the Sindgi seat while in Hangal, which is in Chief Minister's home district of Haveri, Congress candidate Srinivas Mane won by defeating BJP's Shivaraj Sajjanar. (PTI)
Three advocates have been appointed as additional judges of the Karnataka High Court. Additional judges are usually appointed for two years before being elevated as permanent judges.
Along with this, two judicial officers and four advocates were appointed as judges in three high courts on Wednesday. According to the Department of Justice in the Law Ministry, the two judicial officers were appointed to the Jammu and Kashmir High Court as judges, while an advocate was appointed to the Orissa High Court as a judge. (PTI)
Karnataka on Wednesday reported 254 fresh cases and two deaths, taking the caseload and death toll to 29,89,014 and 38,091, the department said. Active cases stood at 8,306, a health department bulletin said.
The day also saw 316 people being discharged, pushing the total number of recoveries to 29,42,588.
Bengaluru urban district reported the maximum of 151 fresh infections and one death. The district has 6,401 active cases.
Other districts too reported fresh cases including 19 in Mysuru, 12 each in Uttara Kannada and Dakshina Kannada and 11 each in Tumakuru and Udupi.
A skill demand assessment survey will be conducted in the state to enable planning of skill development training in a systematic way, Karnataka Minister for Skill Development and Higher Education Ashwath Narayan said on Wednesday.
The decision was taken during Narayan's meeting with the Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar in New Delhi.
"It was felt in the meeting, that such a survey would help to know the region-wise skill requirement specifically, thus paving the way to train the youth accordingly to cater to the current needs," Narayan's office said in a statement. (PTI)
The Victoria hospital in Bengaluru lit up ahead of Deepavali on Wednesday. This is the first time that the administrative block of the 121-year-old hospital has been lit up.
