Bengaluru BJP leader honey-trapped, ends life: Police

The probe into the death of a 46-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Bengaluru has revealed that he was the victim of a honeytrap and his wife in a complaint alleged that two women and a man were behind it, said the police.

Anantharaju, a BJP leader in Herohalli ward, was found hanging in his house in Byadarahalli on May 12. The police initially registered a case of unnatural death and later converted it into one of abetment to suicide against three people after securing a death note in which Anantharaju said how he was blackmailed for money.

According to police, the absconding accused have been identified as Rekha, her husband Vindo and their friend Spandana, all residents of KR Puram.

A police officer said: “Anantharaju befriended a woman on Facebook and they allegedly met and spent some private moments. The woman, who recorded the videos, was demanding money from him (to not make it public). Anantharaju, who was a businessman, paid at times but was frustrated as the woman and her associates were demanding money time and again. They allegedly threatened him that they would share the videos with state BJP leaders if their demands were not met. Fearing such a situation, Anantharaju ended his life.”

Earlier, Anantharaju’s cousin Manoj informed the police that he had ended his life due to health reasons as he was suffering from thyroid issues. Anantharaju had contested for Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections and was preparing to stand for the next polls too, said sources.