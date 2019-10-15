Western India Automobile Association completes a century

The Western India Automobile Association (WIAA) is set to hold its 100th annual general meeting and foundation day on October 15, a century after its inception when its membership comprised 500 Englishmen. Having grown leaps and bounds, it has 1,10,000 members today.

The association is set to hold the event at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel’s ball room, the same venue that hosted its first ever AGM back in 1919.

The WIAA is recognised under the Central & State Motor Vehicle Act and has been offering its services in the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Goa.

The association also regularly holds talks on road safety and rallies for car enthusiasts.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Nitin Dossa, Executive Chairman of the WIAA, said, “Besides the usual formalities that are part of the AGM we will also be hosting Transport Commissioner Shekhar Channe to speak about topics such as road safety and implementation of traffic rules. We are also set to host two rallies next year, in February and March 2020.

The rally on February 1 and 2 is set to be the biggest vintage car rally we have ever hosted. The women’s car rally shall be hosted on March 8, 2020.”

The road safety programmes are set to be aimed at young motorists who freshly obtain their driver’s licence.