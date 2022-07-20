Toyota to train 18,000 youths in India

July 20, 2022 11:00:38 am
Toyota Kirloskar Motor will be imparting automobile skill training to 18,000 students in three years, with a focus on those having a rural background, according to a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) it has signed with the central government and cooperative society Automotive Skill Development Council (ASDC).
The initiative is a part of the government’s Skill India Mission which seeks to train youths for diverse employment oppurtunities.
As per an official release, Toyota will be training the students for jobs of general technician, body and paint technician, service advisor, sales consultant and call center staff.
Also, Toyota will teach the latest curriculum covering automobile fundamentals, safety, and basic soft skills, in addition, to e-learning content at the institutes identified by the ASDC.
“This effort is in line with government’s mission to remove existing skill gap and help in developing a workforce of global standards,” Rajeev Chandrasekhar Minister of State of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said while signing the MoU on Tuesday.
Toyota is associated with 56 ITI and polytechnic colleges in 21 states and imparting training to over 10,000 students with 70 per cent of them working in the automobile sector.
