Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

Tata Motors launches Tiago EV at Rs 8.49 lakhs

Tiago EV comes with two battery options of 315 km and 250 km, four charging options and two drive modes.

Tata Tiago EV (Photo-Tata Motors/PR)

Tata Motors Wednesday launched its new and cheapest EV (electric vehicle) car, Tiago EV, at an introductory price of Rs 8.49 lakh for the first 10,000 customers.

The hatchback comes with two battery options. The 24kWh battery offers a range of 315 km on a full charge while its lighter sibling 19.2kWh is expected to deliver a range of 250 km, as per the automobile giant.

With each car, the company is providing four charging options. It comprises of 15A plug point for “anywhere and anytime” charging, a standard 3.3kW AC charger and a 7.2kW AC home fast charger which can recharge the battery for 35 km in 30 minutes and full in 3.5 hrs approximately.

An interior view of Tiago EV (Image-Tata Motors/pr)

A DC fast charging having the capacity to charge the battery for 110kms in 30 mins and 80 per cent in nearly an hour, is also provided.

The company is giving 8 years or 1,60,000 kms warranty on battery and motor.

Cruise control offered in Tiago EV

On the power front, the motor delivers a peak output of 55kw at a torque of 114 Nm and the car can accelerate from 0 to 60 Kmph in 5.7 seconds besides offering two modes, city and sport, for driving.

Driving mode control

Having received 4-star GNCAP rating, Tiago EV will be among the safest hatchbacks in the Indian market. In technology, Tata Motors is offering Z-connect App in all features through which various features like AC, car location, battery status, and charging points can be accessed.

Prices of various variants (Screengrab-Tata Motors/PR)

Tiago EV also comes with a Harmon Infotainment system with 8 speakers and an apple car and android auto car play feature.

First published on: 28-09-2022 at 05:59:57 pm
