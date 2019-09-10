Tata Motors launches limited edition Nexon KRAZ at Rs 7.62 lakh

After gaining fame for achieving a 5-star safety rating, Tata Motors has now launched a new version of a special edition variant of its compact SUV Nexon. Priced at Rs 7.62 lakhs, the limited-edition Nexon KRAZ has been launched to celebrate one lakh sales milestone of the model.

“This is the second limited edition of Nexon, which comes after the resounding success of the earlier KRAZ edition, launched last year. In this new avatar, the Nexon KRAZ gets brilliant Tangerine colour highlights on both exteriors and interiors,” Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Business Unit Head Marketing Vivek Srivatsa said in a statement.

Available in both petrol and diesel variant, the car has been fitted with a 1.2 ltr turbocharge revotron engine with 1198 cc capacity. Just like its predecessor, Nexon KRAZ gives the driver three modes to drive: eco, city and sports and comes with both manual and automatic versions priced at Rs 7.57 lakh and Rs 8.17 lakh respectively.

Nexon KRAZ comes powered with a 1.5-litre diesel engine and 1.2-litre petrol powertrain mated with a 6-speed manual, automated manual AMT transmission and a 44-litre fuel capacity tank. The company has introduced the variant keeping in mind the upcoming festive season and is hopeful that it will attract buyers at a time when there is a massive slowdown in the automobile sector in the country.

Nexon in December 2018 had received the highest 5-star safety rating by Global NCAP, an internationally renowned safety accreditation body. The Nexon’s structural integrity and overall safety were evaluated in the Global NCAP crash test. The vehicle was then tested for both front and side impacts, the company had said in a statement.

The vehicles is equipped with energy-absorbing body structure with high-strength steel construction and critical reinforcements.