Tata Motors launches Harrier SUV in India; check details here

Tata Harrier Launch Price in India: Tata Motors Wednesday launched its much-awaited SUV, the Harrier, which has impressed people ever since its concept H5X was showcased at the AutoExpo2018. Tata harrier will be on sale across Tata Motors authorised outlets from Wednesday.

The five-seat SUV has been launched at a starting price of Rs 12.69 lakhs. The car is available in four variants – Harrier XE(Rs 12.69 lakhs), mid-spec XM (Rs 13.75 lakh), XT (Rs 14.95 lakh) and the range-topping XZ (Rs 16.25 lakh). Launched in five colours — Calisto Copper, Thermisto Gold, Ariel Silver, Telesto grey and Orcus White—it is powered by a 140hp, 2.0-litre diesel engine mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

According to the information available on the company’s website, Tata Harrier has been built on advanced 90%+ automated manufacturing line for robust built quality and reliability. Other features include —monocoque construction with optimised torsional and bending stiffness for exemplary driving dynamics, efficiently designed crumple zones for absolute safety, auxiliary isolation panels for quiet and refined in-cabin experience and extensive use of advanced high strength steel and tailor welded blanks for high strength and reduced weight.

Harrier – the much awaited SUV that’s #AboveAll, has officially been revealed to the world in the presence of Guenter Butschek – CEO & MD, & @MayankPareek_ – President, PVBU. pic.twitter.com/pbThY4SRsb — Tata Motors (@TataMotors) January 23, 2019

Waiting to drive their Harrier home, 5 special customers are happy to be a part of the launch event and to receive their scale model. #AboveAll pic.twitter.com/KfrcXON0bQ — Tata Motors (@TataMotors) January 23, 2019

The isolated sub-frame design of the SUV minimises the noise and loads caused by severe impacts such as speed humps. It has been tested for over 2.2 mn kilometres on torturous terrains and over 1 million SUVs, based on D8 architecture, have already been sold across the world.