Tata Harrier booking opens in festive season

Shares of Tata Motors Ltd today closed at Rs 184.30 per scrip on BSE, up 0.49 per cent from its previous close. (Source: Tata Motors) Shares of Tata Motors Ltd today closed at Rs 184.30 per scrip on BSE, up 0.49 per cent from its previous close. (Source: Tata Motors)

Tata Harrier Booking: Tata Motors said it has commenced bookings of its upcoming SUV Harrier from Monday. “Since its showcase as a concept at the Auto Expo 2018, the Harrier has made huge waves amongst the SUV lovers,” Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Business Unit President Mayank Pareek said.

With the rising excitement and consistent demand from discerning customers to book the Harrier at the earliest and be amongst the early ones to receive deliveries, the company has taken a conscious decision to open bookings in the festive season, he added.

Customers can book the Harrier with an amount of Rs 30,000 on Tata Harrier’s website or visit the nearest Tata Motors authorised dealership, Tata Motors said.

