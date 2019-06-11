Suzuki Motorcycle developing electric two-wheeler for Indian market

The Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL) is in the process of developing an electric two-wheeler for the Indian market, company head Koichiro Hirao said on Tuesday. Hirao was in Ahmedabad to launch Suzuki’s latest 250 cc motorcycle, GIXXER SF 250.

Advertising

The government has proposed to ban the sale of non-electric two-wheelers that are below 150 cc by 2025.

Devashish Handa, vice-president (sales, marketing and after sales) of the company, did not specify when the bike would be launched in India.

“It is under development. The project is on. We are not to sure when we will introduce it in the Indian market, because what the government has declared so far is it’s intention. But it has to be converted to some regulation. We do not have firm regulations and till such time you have firm clarity on regulations in the Central Motor Rules it becomes very difficult for any manufacturer to time (a launch). Those things are still to be considered. But fundamental work is happening,” he said.

The Ministry of Road and Transport, in consultation with the NITI Aayog and other stakeholders, have reportedly proposed that all three-wheelers and all two-wheelers below 150 cc will need to go electric by 2023 and 2025.