Wondering About The Best One-Day Trip You An Take In & Around Chennai?

How amazing would it be if you could just cast away from Chennai into the allure and adventures of the Coromandel coast in just a day!

A Surreal Experience, Muttukadu:

A tour on a waterway is one of the most sought-after forms of vacation. With a fun-filled cruise on the water, tourists experience the ultimate form of enjoyment. The Muttukadu boat house is run and maintained meticulously to global standards. A visitor can experiment with different sorts of adventure rides, like jet skiing, rowing, speed boat riding, and trips on boats, including pedal boats and rowboats, that are accessible on the spot.

A spot for tropical dreams, Kovalam:

Kovalam has always been a favorite haunt of domestic and international holiday-goers and those from the city as well. While the beach and eateries on the sandy stretch with its crescent-shaped, palm-fringed beaches, golden sands, and beautiful vistas, make Kovalam a perfect weekend getaway. Recently, the Kovalam beach has been made accessible for the differently abled. The beach is covered in green and has many facilities, including a safe swimming area, hammocks, outdoor fitness equipment, a children’s play area, and purified drinking water. All the facilities on the coast are the reason that Kovalam beach has been awarded the coveted Blue flag certification.

Kovalam Kovalam

Reflection of Heritage, Mamallapuram:

Now the trip will be incomplete unless one visits Mahabalipuram – a historic town that awaits visitors, especially known for its aesthetic monuments, coastline temples, vibrant structures, beautiful idols, elaborately designed intricate stone carvings, and many more captivating architectures. The beach offers a scenic view of the Bay of Bengal and the Shore Temple, which is set against it during sunsets. During the day, the sea is dotted with fishing vessels, and by night, the beach is home to several shacks where one can munch on seafood.

The Beach Resort Complex, one of TTDC’s most prominent infrastructures near Mahabalipuram, should be your first choice for a stay if you want to take a detailed tour of the town and learn about the history of the stone monuments. BRC is TTDC’s signature tourist resort, sprawling over a luxurious 12-acre site bordered by the waters of the Bay of Bengal. The fully air-conditioned accommodation is for a safe stay and the never-ending beach line of huts surrounded by lush green trees and grooves for relaxation enchant the traveler.

A blissful ride, Mudaliarkuppam:

On the East Coast Road, the Mudaliarkuppam backwaters are a brackish water lagoon near the Bay of Bengal. The Mudaliarkuppam beaches have turned into a destination that has something in store for everyone. Be it a traveler or tourist, an ardent beach lover, an adventure junkie, or one searching for their inner self, the spot has something to bestow. The experiences it offers include sunbathing, swimming, catamaran cruises, and water sports such as boating, kayaking, water scooting, motor boating, surfing, and so on. The beach, on the other hand, is an enchanting travel destination for friends and family that houses many eateries. Taste all the fabulous seafood to satisfy your culinary fantasies for the best Mudaliarkuppam experience.

Mudaliarkuppam Mudaliarkuppam

This beach is famed for its mighty shooting spots, which is just a bonus. And for those who seek solace, Mudaliarkuppam has a small island where one can rest and enjoy yet another slice of beach life. Starting their day with a hot cup of coffee, then strolling along languid sandy stretches, the spectator can also experience the amazing events that laze away to glory. Finally, there are enough options to fill your daily health quota of outdoor activities. If you’re interested, stop by to get a taste of the sun, sand, and sea through beach cricket and volleyball.

For the ultimate beach experience, plan a day trip from Chennai to Mudaliarkuppam, and that’s where you must head off to!