Travel More, Shop Less: Cleartrip Brand Campaign Hijacks The Festive Season

We all love to shop and when it’s the festive season, it just takes our shopaholic instincts to another level! If you check your carts on shopping sites, we’re sure it totals a significant amount! Here’s an idea: Instead of checking out your cart, what if you were to use that money to book a travel experience?

You’re probably thinking that a few thousands are not going to fund that holiday you were planning. But, is there a way to make sure of that, so you have the option to make memories for a lifetime over buying one more red shirt or sneakers that will languish at the back of your wardrobe? Cleartrip has done just that, innovatively hijacking the festive season with its innovative brand campaign, across print and digital platforms, in the process wowing social media users and readers alike.

Cleartrip has done its research so that you don’t have to, showing travel deals that you can trade for impulse buys. We open the newspaper and are deluged with offers of things to buy. But, if a small voice inside of you is wondering whether you could use the money more productively, then Cleartrip is here to aid your conscience. This is how it works: A customer has to simply scan the page on an AI-powered microsite to unlock unbelievable offers. Every time one clicks ‘I’m ready’, a scanner appears that scans the price of a product displayed in a newspaper ad and offers you travel deals to pick from, at matching prices! Basically, every ad becomes a Cleartrip ad, giving great discounts on your next trip! All you have to do is click on “I want this trip” or “I want to learn more” to take the next step on your dream vacation.

The brand has met the challenge of competing for the consumer’s share of the wallet during the festive season, standing out with its simple message of “Why spend on more things, when you can get experiences at the same price?” As one ad notes sarcastically, “Wow, congratulations! You bought the latest gadget when you could’ve booked the greatest trip. (At a lower price)”

The campaign is fun and also sheer genius as it brings home the important message that we should not put off making travel memories for another day, even as we splurge on material things. Cleartrip has provided laughs along with food for thought as it used Facebook geo-tagging, YouTube spoof ads and “contextual ad scratch” for products across beauty (lipsticks), tech (smartwatches), fashion (cat-eye sunglasses), food (fancy non-stick pans and pepper grinders), sports and fitness (workout and training shoes), etc. The brand also slipped into Twitter messages and potently pushed ahead with its message of accumulating experiences over things, with an overall traction of over 25 million impressions.

As an impressed “tweleb” or twitter influencer @GabbarSingh put it, “It’s clear that we should go on a trip.” Scanning a cheese ad in a newspaper, the pop-up reads, “Do you really need ek aur cheez…when you could be on a gorgeous beach saying cheese instead?” This one says it straight, “Instead of ticking things off your grocery list, tick Phuket off your bucket list”, accompanied by a deal offering up to 70% off on hotels in Phuket.

Hats off to the clutter-breaking campaign from Cleartrip, which underscores the importance of meaningful experiences over random buys!