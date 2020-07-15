Time to unwind with Australia’s soothing shades of Blue

From cerulean waters and feather-like blue skies to the world’s best underwater adventures, these glistening shades of blue make Australia one beautiful land of natural wonders. So before you start planning your next adventure in Australia, do take a look at these incredibly charming and satisfying visuals.
WHERE BROOME’S RED ROCKS MEET THE AQUA CORAL SEA
View this post on Instagram
"Broome at high tide. There’s nothing like the feeling of being in just the right place at just the right time. ❤️💙💫" – @saltywings you took the words right out of our mouth – not to mention left us hopelessly in love with this shot 📷 snapped in @AustraliasNorthWest! Take your time and explore the vast varieties of native and aquatic animals, learn about the different types of mangrove trees and experience the forest and traditional uses of mangrove wood. At low tide the mangroves are alive with mud skippers, mudcrabs and a variety of birds. Is anyone else up for a trip to #Broome ASAP to enjoy the red rock, impossibly blue water and lush green mangroves in person? 🙋#justanotherdayinWA #thisisWA #WesternAustralia #seeaustralia #australiasnw
Located on the coast of Western Australia, the town of Broome is one beautiful melting pot of different cultures. The meeting point of Broom’s striking red rocks and the Coral Sea’s cerulean blue waters is one sight to behold. Besides this, the town also encapsulates two of Australia’s iconic landscapes; the outback and the beach. So if you want to spend a nice long weekend exploring wide-open beaches and surreal landscapes, Broome is one stunning place to visit. You
can also fly directly to Broome from Perth, Melbourne or Sydney.
SEE THE MILKY WAY GLISTENING ABOVE ULURU
View this post on Instagram
Sometimes the stars align in the most magical ways ✨The Australian outback is perhaps one of the best places to explore the galaxy of stars in the night sky. The low humidity and minimal unnatural light in the Red Centre allow you to view the stars and planets like you've never seen them before. If you're keen to learn more about astronomy, @ExploreUluru offer star talks with a resident astronomer 🔭 Cheers for tagging #NTaustralia, @mitchgreenphotos! #SeeAustralia #RedCentreNT #Uluru
An iconic Australian landmark- Uluru is famous for two things- the remarkable red landscapes and the stars glistening right above that. The Milky Way Galaxy shining above this iconic landscape is one breathtaking sight you wouldn’t want to miss.
SOAK UP A NEW PERSPECTIVE IN PORT LINCOLN
View this post on Instagram
It’s underwater playtime with our favourite friends, the rare Australia #SeaLion. Swimming in the wild is the only way we like to interact with our marine life in South Australia which means you may or may not receive a wet, whiskery kiss. But, chances are high so be prepared to pucker up like @wanderingwilsons 😘 between September and June in the @eyrepeninsula which is when the sea lion season is in full swing with @adventurebaycharters. Follow the rules of the locals and duck-dive, weave, twist and turn when you’re in the water because that’s how playtime goes around here. Swipe right for the dance moves ➡️ Half-day tours run regularly and it’s an absolute must-do when you’re in @visitportlincoln! #seesouthaustralia [ 1 hr flight from Melbourne to #Adelaide and a 30 minute flight or 8 hr drive to #PortLincoln in #SouthAustralia] #adventurebaycharters #eyrepeninsula #summer #seeaustralia #australia
Australia takes the lead again in the best of the world’s underwater adventures. From watching the friendly sea lions take a leap in the crystal clear waters of South Australia’s Port Lincoln to testing your nerve in a cage dive with some of the world’s largest great white sharks, the Eyre Peninsula is a place known for its incredible natural beauty and dazzling shades of blue. People also travel from different parts of the world every year between May and August to watch the annual gathering of 250,000 giant Australian cuttlefish.
EXPLORE THE AZURE WATERS OF NINGALOO MARINE PARK
View this post on Instagram
"Endless untouched beach in this incredible part of WA" – looks like 📷 @wanderingthewild_ has discovered the magic of #Ningaloo. While a dip into the intensely hued ocean here is reason enough to visit, it's what lies beneath the surface 🐠🐋🐚 in the world's largest fringing reef that will blow your mind! This @AustraliasCoralCoast location has made it onto the @unescoworldheritage list for its incredible biodiversity, plus it's one of the few places in the whole world where you can swim 🏊 with whale sharks – the largest fish in the ocean. Whether you experience Ningaloo in the water or cruising the surface, it's easy to see why people everywhere fall in love with this incredible destination. #justanotherdayinWA #thisisWA #WesternAustralia #seeaustralia #amazingcoralcoast
Ningaloo Marine Park- a World Heritage-listed site found half way up the west Australian coastline is known for its unique coral gardens and a majestic marine life. The white sandy shores touching the crystalline water is delightful to watch. Adding more to its beauty are some adorable creatures who congregate in large numbers underwater. It also harbours the world’s largest (a 260 kilometre long) coral reef swarming with turtles, humpback whales, tropical fish, manta rays and whale sharks. So if you’ve always dreamed of swimming with these adorable creatures, here’s your chance to do that. For those who want to observe the habitat closely, you can plan an exceptional stay in a luxury campsite metres from the coral reef.
WHERE RIVER MEETS OCEAN IN NOOSA
View this post on Instagram
😮 Monday blues never looked so good 😍 From the swirling sands and mesmerising patterns of the #NoosaSpit thanks to @spurwaya – to pure turquoise paradise in #LagunaBay @manuelo.pro 💙☀️👀 If your seeking the local lingo, hire a water vessel from @explorenoosa and discover the magical world where river meets the sea OR if you consider yourself surf keen, check out @noosalearntosurf or @goldenbreedsurf for all your wave play needs! 🌊#VistNoosa
Noosa, on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast is one ideal beachside holiday destination in Australia. If you observe the images closely, you will see how neatly the ocean collides with the river and the squeaky white sand on all four sides. The swirling shades of turquoise blue are a sight for sore eyes, incredibly charming and satisfying.
SWIM IN NATURAL POOLS IN NEW SOUTH WALES
View this post on Instagram
Instagram of the Day: Explore the rugged and beautiful coast of the @sapphirecoastnsw. Explore Bermagui and swim at the Blue Pool, a natural rock pool that lies at the base of a dramatic rocky cliff face, or take a dip in one of the largest coastal lakes in #NewSouthWales #sapphirecoastnsw 📷 @itchban
There’s nothing more refreshing and beautiful than taking a dip in classic Australian waters. Built right on the coast and replenished by ocean waves, the pools offer clean, chemical-free swimming in stunning locations. These are views that the best infinity pools can’t match.
CANDY FLOSS CLOUDS IN CLEAR BLUE SKIES IN VICTORIA
View this post on Instagram
Did you know that the 12 Apostles were created by constant erosion of the limestone cliffs of the mainland beginning 10–20 million years ago, the stormy Southern Ocean and blasting winds gradually eroded the softer limestone, forming caves in the cliffs. The caves eventually became arches and when they collapsed rock stacks up to 45 metres high were left isolated from the shore. View the 12 Apostles at sunrise and sunset as they change colour from dark and foreboding in shadow to brilliant sandy yellow under a full sun. Gorgeous photograph by @richard.snaps on the @visitgreatoceanroad. #wandervictoria #visitvictoria #visitgreatoceanroad #seeaustralia
From the towering 12 Apostles, pristine rainforests, misty rainfalls to native wildlife, there’s something for every traveller along The Great Ocean Road, one of the world’s most spectacular coastal drives. And right above these natural wonders are stunning candy floss clouds in clear blue skies. Well, as pleasing as it looks, these astonishing visuals will certainly give you the chills and memories to behold for a lifetime.
TURQUOISE WATERS IN TASSIE
View this post on Instagram
Grab your bathers, who's up for a dip? The turquoise waters of Bicheno are looking all kinds of enticing in this snap by @fourwhoexplore. Tucked away on @eastcoasttasmania's Great Eastern Drive, Bicheno is the perfect spot to base yourself on a quiet coastal getaway. Or if you're looking for a bit more excitement, the Governor Island Marine Reserve just offshore has some of the best diving in Australia, with kelp-covered reefs and spectacular sponge gardens that are some of Tassie's best kept secrets. 🐙🐠🦀 Thanks for tagging #discovertasmania!
Have you ever seen pink granite mountains meeting aquamarine bays? Here’s your chance to discover one on your trip to Freycinet National Park. Besides, nothing matches the crystal clear waters and striking color contrasts. And if you have kids waiting to step outside, do take them to the family-friendly town of Bicheno. The little ones love watching adorable little creatures in a friendly habitat and this will definitely cheer them up.
Of all the worldly grandeur, nothing matches the nature delight that Australia has to offer. So sit back and relax, for these glistening shades of blue will be your best virtual ride. Also, don’t forget to add these to your bucket list….
