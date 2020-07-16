Time to unwind with Australia’s soothing shades of Blue

Australia: The place to be Australia: The place to be

From cerulean waters and feather-like blue skies to the world’s best underwater adventures, these glistening shades of blue make Australia one beautiful land of natural wonders. So before you start planning your next adventure in Australia, do take a look at these incredibly charming and satisfying visuals.

WHERE BROOME’S RED ROCKS MEET THE AQUA CORAL SEA

Located on the coast of Western Australia, the town of Broome is one beautiful melting pot of different cultures. The meeting point of Broom’s striking red rocks and the Coral Sea’s cerulean blue waters is one sight to behold. Besides this, the town also encapsulates two of Australia’s iconic landscapes; the outback and the beach. So if you want to spend a nice long weekend exploring wide-open beaches and surreal landscapes, Broome is one stunning place to visit. You

can also fly directly to Broome from Perth, Melbourne or Sydney.

SEE THE MILKY WAY GLISTENING ABOVE ULURU

An iconic Australian landmark- Uluru is famous for two things- the remarkable red landscapes and the stars glistening right above that. The Milky Way Galaxy shining above this iconic landscape is one breathtaking sight you wouldn’t want to miss.

SOAK UP A NEW PERSPECTIVE IN PORT LINCOLN

Australia takes the lead again in the best of the world’s underwater adventures. From watching the friendly sea lions take a leap in the crystal clear waters of South Australia’s Port Lincoln to testing your nerve in a cage dive with some of the world’s largest great white sharks, the Eyre Peninsula is a place known for its incredible natural beauty and dazzling shades of blue. People also travel from different parts of the world every year between May and August to watch the annual gathering of 250,000 giant Australian cuttlefish.

EXPLORE THE AZURE WATERS OF NINGALOO MARINE PARK

Ningaloo Marine Park- a World Heritage-listed site found half way up the west Australian coastline is known for its unique coral gardens and a majestic marine life. The white sandy shores touching the crystalline water is delightful to watch. Adding more to its beauty are some adorable creatures who congregate in large numbers underwater. It also harbours the world’s largest (a 260 kilometre long) coral reef swarming with turtles, humpback whales, tropical fish, manta rays and whale sharks. So if you’ve always dreamed of swimming with these adorable creatures, here’s your chance to do that. For those who want to observe the habitat closely, you can plan an exceptional stay in a luxury campsite metres from the coral reef.

WHERE RIVER MEETS OCEAN IN NOOSA

Noosa, on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast is one ideal beachside holiday destination in Australia. If you observe the images closely, you will see how neatly the ocean collides with the river and the squeaky white sand on all four sides. The swirling shades of turquoise blue are a sight for sore eyes, incredibly charming and satisfying.

SWIM IN NATURAL POOLS IN NEW SOUTH WALES

There’s nothing more refreshing and beautiful than taking a dip in classic Australian waters. Built right on the coast and replenished by ocean waves, the pools offer clean, chemical-free swimming in stunning locations. These are views that the best infinity pools can’t match.

CANDY FLOSS CLOUDS IN CLEAR BLUE SKIES IN VICTORIA

From the towering 12 Apostles, pristine rainforests, misty rainfalls to native wildlife, there’s something for every traveller along The Great Ocean Road, one of the world’s most spectacular coastal drives. And right above these natural wonders are stunning candy floss clouds in clear blue skies. Well, as pleasing as it looks, these astonishing visuals will certainly give you the chills and memories to behold for a lifetime.

TURQUOISE WATERS IN TASSIE

Have you ever seen pink granite mountains meeting aquamarine bays? Here’s your chance to discover one on your trip to Freycinet National Park. Besides, nothing matches the crystal clear waters and striking color contrasts. And if you have kids waiting to step outside, do take them to the family-friendly town of Bicheno. The little ones love watching adorable little creatures in a friendly habitat and this will definitely cheer them up.

Of all the worldly grandeur, nothing matches the nature delight that Australia has to offer. So sit back and relax, for these glistening shades of blue will be your best virtual ride. Also, don’t forget to add these to your bucket list…

