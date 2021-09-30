The New Tata Ace Gold Diesel+ definitely comes with a lot of plus!

Tata Ace, also known as the Chota Hathi, has paved its way into the hearts of 23 lakhs customers, and still counting! Tata Ace, which was launched in 2005, and then as Tata Ace Gold in 2018, comes in 4 variants- Ace Gold Diesel, Ace Gold Petrol, Ace Gold CNG, Ace Gold Petrol Cx. A new variant in Diesel has been added recently to the Tata Ace Gold family.

The existing Ace Gold Diesel has been redesigned with superior technology, to give our customers better uptime, high mileage and thus, high earnings. This vehicle, named Ace Gold Diesel+, definitely has a lot of plus points over the existing Ace Gold Diesel.

At a price point of Rs. 5.68 lacs (ex-showroom price), Tata Ace Gold Diesel+ offers a high power of 14.7Kw, pickup of 45NM and gradeability of 27.5%, which means better load-carrying ability and better maneuverability at higher gradients. It has a simple 2-cylinder engine with a certified load-carrying capacity of 750kg and comes with robust leaf spring suspension.

Tata Ace Gold Diesel+ is designed with superior BS6 technology to drive performance and profits with ease. Let us a look at the Plus points, Tata Ace Gold Diesel+ brings to its customers-

Uptime +

The simple and superior technology in Ace Gold Diesel + ensures higher vehicle uptime on road. This with the reliability of Tata Ace Gold Diesel + increases No of trips and Revenues.

Mileage +

The simple technology also ensures higher Fuel Efficiency in the vehicle. Customers can get 22-23 kmpl which ensures lowest running cost of vehicle.

Earnings +

Customers can run more trips due to the significantly higher operating reliability of Ace Gold Diesel +. Added with higher Mileage, this ensures Earnings Plus to customers of Ace Gold Diesel +.

Ace Gold Diesel + comes with a host of Value-Added Services as mentioned below:

3 Years/75000 Kms Freedom Platinum AMC

In yet another pioneering step, under the freedom platinum annual maintenance contract you get 3 years or 75000 kms AMC that allows complimentary engine oil check, top-up at every 5,000 kms up to the AMC duration. What else? You get brake functioning, front and rear brake pad wear, brake pedal travel and effort at 5000 kms. All this at just Rs 40/month.

Uptime Guarantee

Staying committed to customers, for the first time in the SCV segment in India, Tata Motors brings the guaranteed uptime with this variant. This makes the truck absolutely free from any breakdown for 15,000 km or 6 months (whichever is less). If the truck fails to deliver on the promise you are assured with a compensation of Rs. 1,000 per breakdown.

Service Guarantee

You get back the vehicle under 24 hours from workshop for any type of repair – no exclusion, and this comes with a promise of compensation of Rs 1000 per day if the truck stays unattended for more than 24 hours! This makes your transport business nothing but thrive!

Tata Ace Gold Diesel+ is ready to drive the aspirations of millions of Indian entrepreneurs, help them boost their business by delivering low operating expense and the highest earning capacity in its class.

Just like other Tata Motors commercial vehicles, it is secured under the Sampoorna Seva 2.0 initiative wherein one can avail of Tata Motors’ value-added services like Tata Alert, Tata Zippy, Tata Kavach and Tata Samarth which facilitate quick repairs, efficient servicing, hassle-free insurance and driver welfare.

Let the Tata Ace Gold Diesel+ give your business the ‘Plus’ it deserves, along with the assurance and reliability that comes only with the name of India’s leading small commercial vehicle. Book a brand new Ace anywhere anytime. Visit the Tata Motors CV sales platform.