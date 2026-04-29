Spotting Financial Scams: A Must-Know Guide for Smart Investors

In today’s fast-evolving financial landscape, scams have become increasingly sophisticated, making even well-informed individuals fall victim. In the latest episode of #BeTheSmartInvestor by BSE, in association with The Indian Express, a common theme emerges – many people are aware of scams, but struggle to identify them in real life.

A typical red flag is the promise of “guaranteed returns,” especially claims like 100% profit in a short period. The stock market is influenced by multiple factors, and no legitimate investment can assure fixed or guaranteed returns. If something sounds too good to be true, it usually is.

The scammers frequently use strategies such as fabricated testimonials, certificate forgery, and pressure tactics such as ‘offer ends today.’ These are psychological factors that force people to take impulsive decisions without proper verification. Another emerging trend is the use of WhatsApp, Telegram, and AI video scams. These are highly convincing.

The interview reveals that many victims initially trusted such offers due to small early gains or persuasive communication. However, they later realised the fraud when asked for larger investments or upfront fees.

To be on the safer side, investors should always ensure that their advisor or broker is registered with SEBI. One should avoid sharing sensitive information such as OTPs and should not transfer funds without proper research. Investing through channels such as brokers, mutual funds, and banks is always advisable.

Ultimately being financially aware is your best defense. This way, you will be able to save your hard-earned money and make smart investment choices.

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