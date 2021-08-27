Now everyone’s dream will come true – New Tata Ace Gold Petrol CX launched at an attractive price of Rs 3.99 Lakhs

Are you the owner of a three-wheeler? Have you been wanting to buy a four-wheeler but think it will require a lot more money to purchase? Is buying a four-wheeler your dream?

If it’s a Yes to all the answers, Tata Motors has launched – Tata Ace Gold Petrol Cx.

A vehicle that will increase your earnings and bring your dreams to reality!

The Tata Ace Gold Petrol CX, priced at just Rs. 3.99 lakhs is available at an affordable down payment of just Rs. 36,000 and EMIs starting as low as Rs. 7,500. That’s just Rs. 500 more than the EMI of a 3 wheeler, for a better performing, more reliable, safe, sturdy and comfortable vehicle that ensures you earn higher revenues.

Tata Ace Gold Petrol Cx offers a host of benefits-

Safety

Three-wheeler tempo vehicles are unstable and prone to toppling. They’re also not built solidly enough to withstand accidental damage. The Ace’s stability makes sure that drivers are safe no matter what terrain or load they’re transporting.

In addition, the advantage of having two bright headlights over one is another factor, since visibility during nighttime is a crucial factor for safety.

Performance

In addition, Tata Ace offers excellent performance, which is essential when it comes to quick turnarounds on last mile deliveries. Three-wheeler tempos offer less than ~9 hp power with ~23 Nm which falls extremely short of Ace’s 2 cylinder engine’s capabilities, which is 25 hp and 55 Nm Pickup, respectively. This means more load capacity, better gradeability and quicker deliveries.

Load capacity:

With a 7.2 feet load body, versus a three-wheeler’s measly 5.5 ft – and a higher load capacity capacity which is double that of a tempo’s 500 kg. So yes, the potential earnings from every trip is more than double!

Comfort:

Three- wheeler vehicles do not have a steering wheel! The rickshaw-like steering handle results in acute elbow pain every day. The ergonomic steering and pedals of the Ace make for a comfortable ride every time.

The plush spaciousness of the Ace compared to the sparseness of the three-wheeler tempo is another reason to choose the Ace. During rains and summers, the Ace protects drivers adequately, whereas drivers of three-wheeler tempos are at the mercy of the weather at all times.

Service

Tata Ace comes with the trust of Tata and the powerful backing of Sampoorna Seva. All your maintenance needs are fulfilled well on time in a single call. Tata’s nationwide network of service centres promise prompt service.

Tata Zippy offers a repair time guarantee for major repairs within 24 hours or offers a compensation of Rs.500 a day of delay. Tata Alert offers anytime anywhere service with resolution in 24 hours.

In case of accidents, Tata Kavach with insurance offers a repair guarantee of 15 days, failing which, a compensation of Rs.500/day is provided. Every Tata Ace comes with Tata Surakshit Samarth Insurance of Rs 10 Lacs and Rs 50,000 mediclaim insurance.

You can bring home the Tata Ace Gold Petrol CX flat load body at Rs. 3.99 L and Half Deck load body at Rs. 4.10 L. Book a brand new Ace anywhere anytime from the comfort of your home. You can visit the Tata Motors CV sales platform by clicking here.