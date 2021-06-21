Long haulage with Tata Trucks

Tata Motors continuously strives in its mission to be the pioneer in the Indian commercial Vehicle Industry with the widest range of products, offering its customers the best-in-class solutions to improve overall profitability through levers of higher revenue generation and operating cost optimisation. With the advent of GST and implementation of various government policies, the Industry is changing towards consolidation of loads, trucks covering more distance per day and long haulage.

Tata Motors has always been offering products and services, enabling its customers to maximise their earnings. With the new beginning of BS6 from April 2020, the company has raised the bar even higher for long-haul trucking incorporating new BS6 design philosophy, based on the Product Attribute Leadership Strategy, empowering customers with the ‘Power of 6’ comprising:

Power of Enhanced Performance Power of Lower Total Cost of Ownership Power of Comfort and Convenience Power of Choice Power of Connectivity Power of Total Peace of Mind

Behind each of these, there is extensive engineering architecture striving to address every element of the business for customers delivered through a meticulously-designed application focused drivetrain range and options, multiple cabins, specific body design and aggregate options, unique value features aimed at reducing cost of operations, maintenance and enhancing performance, safety, driving comfort and convenience with enhanced durability and reliability.

Tata Motors long haul trucks from are leading the Industry across segments starting from 28T and 35T to 19T GVW Trucks in Medium Commercial Vehicle range to heavy-duty multi-axles at 42T, 48T and 49T GVW Range of Trucks and 46T, 55T 4×2 and 55T 6×4 Range of Tractor Trailers delivering superior solutions and value for road logistics across the country.

Tata long haul trucks have proven their mettle across all applications including the emerging e-commerce segment, bulk and dense applications like tankers, agriculture products, cement, coal, construction aggregates, clinkers, fly-ash, iron & steel, market logistics, and industrial goods, commanding market share leadership in their respective tonnage segment.

These trucks are robustly designed with long haul trucking needs, offering higher engine torque and wider flat torque curve, enabling superior pickup, acceleration, gradeability, faster and smoother drives on highways thereby ensuring faster turnaround time. Tata Motors long haul trucks offer multiple engine platforms, including Tata’s new generation 5.0L Turbotronn Engine and Tata Cummins Range of engines, across different nodes, which is the world’s largest selling commercial Euro6 engines, providing the durability and reliability for long distance travel.

Tata long haul trucks are loaded with a bouquet of attractive value enhancers like Multi-Mode Fuel Economy Switch, Gear Shift Advisor, Electronic Anti-Fuel Theft, Improved Current Generation Technology Brakes, Engine Brake*, Hill Start Assist*, Unitised Wheel Bearing*, Effective Air Conditioning with Ambient Air Temperature sensor* enabling the trucks to cover longer distances with Safely And Profitably.

Tata long haul trucks come with multiple cabin options including Modern ULTRA Cabin in 19T models, India’s largest selling SIGNA cabin in multi-axle trucks and Tractor-Trailer range and World Class PRIMA cabin in Tractor-Trailer range with Mechanically Suspended Seats*, Tilt & Telescopic Steering, Wider Sleeper Berth, offering industry best comfort and convenience, utility space, lower NVH and safety, enabling drivers to cover long distances without fatigue thereby improving the productivity and efficiency.

Tata long haul trucks with above features enable its owners to run longer distances and earn higher revenue with lowest operating cost, ensuring higher profitability. All these are further augmented with the new-age advanced telematics solution – Tata Motors Fleet Edge.

Tata Motors also extends various vehicle care programs, fleet management solutions, annual maintenance packages and resale of used trucks under the Sampoorna Seva 2.0 initiative. Some of the standout features of this bouquet of benefits are Tata Alert offering 24×7 roadside assistance for all vehicles under warranty, Tata Kavach ensuring that all accidental vehicles insured under Tata Motors Insurance are repaired within 15 days, and a service turnaround time guarantee under Tata Zippy to ensure maximum uptime.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM; BSE: 500570 and 570001; NSE: TATAMOTORS and TATAMTRDVR), a USD 44 billion organisation, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses. Part of the USD 110 billion Tata group, Tata Motors is India’s largest and the only OEM offering an extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. It has operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia through a strong global network of 134 subsidiaries, associate companies and joint ventures, including Jaguar Land Rover in the UK and Tata Daewoo in South Korea.

With a focus on engineering and tech enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, Tata Motors is India’s market leader in commercial vehicles and among the top four in the passenger vehicles market. With ‘Connecting Aspirations’ at the core of its brand promise, the company’s innovation efforts are focused to develop pioneering technologies that are sustainable as well as suited to evolving aspirations of the market and the customers. Tata Motors strives to bring new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers, fuelled by state of the art design and R&D centres located in India, UK, US, Italy and South Korea. Internationally, Tata commercial and passenger vehicles are marketed in countries, spread across Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, South East Asia, South America, CIS, and Russia.