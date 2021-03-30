‘Har Boond Mein Bachat’: Tata Motors brings in value differentiation in BSVI products with 5L Turbotronn engine

The BSVI regime, starting April 1, 2020, has witnessed the introduction of a new technological era in the CV industry. As a commercial vehicle market leader, Tata Motors has always stayed at the forefront of changing conventions and bringing in differentially valued products that are designed to consistently increase customer’s profitability.

Rising fuel prices in the country has been a cause of worry for CV transporters as it directly affects their profitability. With higher vehicle prices in BSVI, flat freight rates and increasing operating costs, the most appropriate solution a commercial vehicle OEM can provide to the road transport industry is a product range that reduces the operating cost substantially. The bottomline improvement stemming from this would ultimately make the transportation sector economic viable and bring down the overall logistics cost in the country.

One such value discovery done by Tata Motors in BSVI is the expansion of the multi-axle truck and tractor-trailer portfolio with Tata’s indigenous 5L Turbotronn engine. The Tata 5L Turbotronn 180 HP Power/700 Nm Torque engine has been extremely successful in the ICV and MCV product segments, such as Ultra 1518, Ultra T.16 and Ultra 1918 due to the state-of-the art engineering design, high power density (HP/L) and flatter torque curve yielding the highest fluid economy in their respective segments.

Now Tata has extended this engine with enhanced power and torque – 200 HP/850 Nm to multi-axle and tractor-trailer segments to enable customers enjoy the benefits of higher savings in fluid (Diesel and DEF) cost and service cost, higher operating reliability, superior drivability and NVH characteristics and robust road performance across terrains and applications. Multi-axle trucks and Tractor Trailers in India have always been powered by heavy-duty high displacement volume six-cylinder engines. These have been giving good fuel efficiency in heavy haulage business and thus a perceptive comfort to customers on robustness and longer life.

However, times have changed. New generation engines like Tata 5L Turbotronn generate higher power and torque from smaller capacity with a considerable enhancement in fuel efficiency and even better engine life, operational sturdiness and durability. Service cost for these engines are also far lower due to advanced technologies used in design and manufacturing.

Tata’s multi axle and tractor-trailer range with 5L Turbotronn engine consists of products like SIGNA 2821, LPT 2821 Cowl, ULTRA 2821 in 28T GVW category, SIGNA 3521, LPT 3521 Cowl in 35T GVW category, ULTRA 3021.S in 30T GCW category and Signa 1918.K, Signa 2821.K RMC in Tipper category with different deck span, body sizes and fully built options. Equipped with carefully chosen value features like 3 Mode Fuel Economy Switch, Gear Shift Advisor, Electronic Anti Fuel-Theft, Unitised Wheel Bearings and so on, these trucks are seeing increasing demand from various sectors including tankers, industrial goods, cold chain, market logistics, Auto Logistics in Cargo and RMC application in Construck owing to significant difference in Fuel Economy compared to other products. All these products come with 6 year/ 600,000 kms or 6 year / 6000 Hours of Standard Driveline Warranty and Tata Motors Fleet Edge advanced telematics solution.

Dynamics in the Indian commercial vehicle space are changing very fast and to stay ahead, transporters and truckers must break the traditional barriers and adapt to new technology products for their long-term sustainable profitability.

