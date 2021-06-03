Built for all terrains, Tata Ace Gold BS6 packs power, efficiency and durability

The number one vehicle in its category now tops its own performance with Tata Ace Gold BS6 available in Diesel, Petrol and CNG variants.

The all-terrain, all-weather Tata Ace revolutionized the cargo transport sector in India when it launched in 2005, becoming the favourite in the mini truck segment for over 23 lakh entrepreneurs. The number one vehicle in its category, which has empowered new businesses and spurred employment, now tops its own performance with Tata Ace Gold BS6 available in Diesel, Petrol and CNG variants.

The BS6 model features higher power and pickup than the BS4 version, besides higher mileage, more payload and lower maintenance. The durable and efficient vehicle offers even more convenience and is built to generate higher revenue and higher fuel savings, than any other in its category.

Whether its distribution of grocery, dairy, bottles & beverages, gas cylinders or consumer goods, Tata Ace Gold is built to be your trusted companion on congested city roads as well as extended trips, withstanding heavy traffic and rough road conditions to ensure quick turnarounds, thanks to good driving speed and ride comfort.

As the single largest commercial vehicle brand in the country, Tata Ace Gold BS6 lives up to its pioneering legacy with innovative safety features such as brake boosters that provide stability while braking, along with a high ground clearance. An ergonomically positioned steering wheel and comfortably placed ABC pedals ensure superior driving comfort.

Here are some enhanced features:

The Ace Gold Diesel comes with 20 HP (against 16 HP in BS4), while the newly introduced Ace Gold Petrol comes with 30 HP, and 26HP goes in for Ace Gold CNG (21 HP in BS4).

All three variants offer higher load carrying ability, with a strengthened chassis and robust leaf spring suspension, translating into efficient transport of all types of goods on all terrains

Tata Ace Gold BS6 offers better mileage compared to other vehicles in its category, thanks to features like Gear Shift Advisor and Eco switch (only in Petrol).

A hassle-free vehicle

The Tata Ace Gold BS6 is a low-maintenance vehicle and comes with a warranty of two years/72,000 km, which covers 100 km per day running. Its low-priced spare parts are easily available anywhere. Tata Motors, India’s largest automotive manufacturer, has the widest service network across the country offering round the clock support to Tata Ace Gold.

Easy finance options

India’s largest selling mini truck brand in India comes with several attractive consumer offers and finance schemes, including low down payment or low interest rates. The Tata Ace Gold Petrol starts at a price of Rs 4.60 lakh, while the Tata Ace Gold CNG at Rs 5.61 lakh and Tata Ace Gold Diesel at Rs 5.48 lakh.

A first choice for First Time Users and experienced transporters across the country, India’s No. 1 Mini Truck, Tata Ace Gold promises upside of Rs. 25000/month* (*T&C apply) earnings for customers.

With its latest offering, the Tata Ace Gold BS6 Range has delivered once again on its “Promise of 6”, which are: Better mileage, Higher power and pick-up, Enhanced payload, Higher comfort, Easy maintenance and Higher earnings. (WhatsApp – 8879796656)