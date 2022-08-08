scorecardresearch
Royal Enfield launches ‘Hunter’ starting at Rs 1.50 lakh ex-showroom

Hunter shares the same 350cc-J platform used in Meteor and the new Classic 350.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
August 8, 2022 4:12:59 pm
With modern-age look and cheap price, Hunter is aimed to attract youths (Image: Royal Enfield/www.royalenfield.com)

Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield has launched its all-new bike Hunter at a starting price of Rs 1,49,900 (ex-showroom Chennai).

The bike has a digital LED screen compatible with the “Royal Enfield Tripper Navigation System”, a straight handlebar, wide contours as it aims to attract the youth.

Hunter shares the same 350cc-J platform used in Meteor and the new Classic 350. The BS-VI compliant engine produces 20.2 hp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm torque at 4,000 rpm.

A side view of Hunter (Image: Royal Enfield/www.royalenfield.com)

It is the first bike of Royal Enfield which has 17-inch front and rear tyres with cast alloy wheels, “rotary switch” cubes, an LED screen and a short silencer.

A motion view of Hunter (Image: Royal Enfield/www.royalenfield.com)

With a shorter wheelbase and tighter geometry, the sitting height is 800 mm for the 181 kg bike, over 10-12 kg lighter than its siblings, to make manoeuvring and handling easier.

The anti-lock braking system is with 300mm front and 270mm rear discs. Other distinctive features are a Triumph-street triple-type seat, sporty rear light and a USB charging point.

A USB charging point at the handlebar (Screengrab-www.royalenfield.com) Analog switch cube at handelbar (Screengrab: http://www.royalenfield.com) LED screen digital speedometer (Screengrab: http://www.royalenfield.com)

As per the initial announcement, the bike will be available in two variants — Retro Hunters and Metro Hunters. The former is the cheaper option as it offers spoke wheels, a normal speedometer, a single disc brake and two colour options.

However, in the Metro Hunters version, alloy wheels, a digital screen, dual disc alloys and six colour options are available.

The bike will compete with Jawa’s 42 and Yezdi’s Roadster, TVS Ronnet, and Honda’s H’ness among others.

First published on: 08-08-2022 at 04:12:59 pm

