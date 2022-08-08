Royal Enfield launches ‘Hunter’ starting at Rs 1.50 lakh ex-showroom

Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield has launched its all-new bike Hunter at a starting price of Rs 1,49,900 (ex-showroom Chennai).

The bike has a digital LED screen compatible with the “Royal Enfield Tripper Navigation System”, a straight handlebar, wide contours as it aims to attract the youth.

Hunter shares the same 350cc-J platform used in Meteor and the new Classic 350. The BS-VI compliant engine produces 20.2 hp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm torque at 4,000 rpm.

A side view of Hunter (Image: Royal Enfield/www.royalenfield.com)

It is the first bike of Royal Enfield which has 17-inch front and rear tyres with cast alloy wheels, “rotary switch” cubes, an LED screen and a short silencer.

A motion view of Hunter (Image: Royal Enfield/www.royalenfield.com)

With a shorter wheelbase and tighter geometry, the sitting height is 800 mm for the 181 kg bike, over 10-12 kg lighter than its siblings, to make manoeuvring and handling easier.

The anti-lock braking system is with 300mm front and 270mm rear discs. Other distinctive features are a Triumph-street triple-type seat, sporty rear light and a USB charging point.

A USB charging point at the handlebar (Screengrab-www.royalenfield.com)

Analog switch cube at handelbar (Screengrab: http://www.royalenfield.com

LED screen digital speedometer (Screengrab: http://www.royalenfield.com

As per the initial announcement, the bike will be available in two variants — Retro Hunters and Metro Hunters. The former is the cheaper option as it offers spoke wheels, a normal speedometer, a single disc brake and two colour options.

However, in the Metro Hunters version, alloy wheels, a digital screen, dual disc alloys and six colour options are available.

The bike will compete with Jawa’s 42 and Yezdi’s Roadster, TVS Ronnet, and Honda’s H’ness among others.