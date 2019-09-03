Toggle Menu
Royal Enfield Bullet 350, 350 ES: Features, price, new colours and other details

The 189 kg heavy variants have a 346 CC single cylinder, 4 stroke, twinspark, and aircooled engine with 19.8bhp of power and 28Nm of torque.

The Royal Enfiled Bullet 350 ES has electric start mechanism. (Image Courtesy: Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield has added two new models in its base-level Bullet 350 series. The classic cruiser now comes in two new variants, Bullet 350 and Bullet 350 ES, and has been priced between Rs 1.18 lakhs – Rs 1.34 lakhs.

While Bullet 350 has kickstart feature, Bullet 350 ES has an electric starter. The internal features of both the variants, however, are same. The 189 kg heavy variants have a 346 CC single cylinder, 4 stroke, twinspark, and aircooled engine with 19.8bhp of power and 28Nm of torque. It is loaded with a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox and has a digital dual spark ignition, TCI system.

The Royal Enfiled Bullet 350 comes with the classic kickstart mechanism. (Image Courtesy: Royal Enfield)

Both variants also have a front suspension with telescopic, 35 mm forks, 130 mm travel and a rear suspension with twin shock absorbers having 5-step adjustable preload and 80 mm travel. The fuel tank is 29 mm with a constant vacuum carburettor and 13.5 ltr capacity.

Adding a touch of modernity, the bike has the option of a rear disc brake. Both variants are equipped with Single Channel front brake with 280mm disc and 2-Piston caliper.

The front deck of both the variants has an analog display. (Image Courtesy: Royal Enfield)

Bullet 350 is available in four colours – black, bullet silver, sapphire blue and onyx black. Bullet 350 ES comes in five colours – maroon, silver, jet black, regal red and royal blue.

