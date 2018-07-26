Rolls-Royce now has an SUV; here’s is everything about the Cullinan

The first Cullinan will be delivered in late 2018, although the company is yet to announce the launch date. The first Cullinan will be delivered in late 2018, although the company is yet to announce the launch date.

Rolls-Royce, the British luxury automobile maker, is all set to roll out its new creation Cullinan, an ‘all-terrain high-bodied’ SUV. Cullinan, the heavy metal SUV, is built on the Phantom VIII’s latest aluminium spaceframe and comes with air suspension key for maintaining traction.

The name of the vehicle has been derived from the world’s largest diamond, which was discovered in South Africa in 1905 and is the biggest ever at 3,106 carats. Rolls-Royce promises the SUV to be the biggest, most expensive and heaviest. The company says the new Cullinan will stand among the most anticipated cars of the year.

The manufacturers promise it to be the most versatile, family oriented, fun-to-drive super-luxury SUV available today. Rolls-Royce also states that the car is the most technologically advanced, and only purpose-built, luxury SUV in the world.

Key features of Rolls-Royce’s SUV

The car comes with a 6.7 litre, 563 horsepower twin-turbo, 12 cylinder engine, enabling the vehicle to accelerate from rest to 60mph in seconds, and further reach upto 150mph. The suspension of the vehicle is a replica of Rolls-Royce’s ‘waftability’, a word mark of the automobile maker describing the feeling of effortless movement which makes Rolls-Royce unique.

The four-seater version comes with a cocktail cabinet between the two rear seats with Rolls-Royce whisky glasses and decanter, champagne flutes and refrigerator. However, the five-seat edition of the SUV dispenses with these luxuries. The car has been designed in such a manner where rear passengers sit higher than the front ones and can make use of the large glazed area and panoramic glass roof. In order to make effortless entry, the vehicle automatically lower itself by 40mm when one presses the car entry key. The back seat doors are hinged to the rear rather than the usual middle.

One can also order seats in the trunk, facing outwards with a cocktail table so the person can enjoy polo or horse trials. It also comes with an extended list of high-tech aids for making the driving safer.

The first Cullinan will be delivered in late 2018, although the company is yet to announce the launch date. The biggest market for the Cullinan will be the US, followed by China and the Middle East and Britain.

However, the new Cullinan fails to match Bentley Bentayga SUV in terms of speed.

