New Toyota mid-size SUV likely to be shown for 1st time on July 1

Toyota’s upcoming mid-size SUV, likely to be called the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, will be a possible global launch and would be shown for the first time on July 1, 2022.

The vehicle, developed in partnership with Maruti Suzuki, will leverage Toyota’s Self-Charging Hybrid Electric Vehicle Technology and is claimed to be tailored for performance and also making this technology affordable at the lower price brackets.

Maruti Suzuki will also offer a rebranded version of this vehicle with cosmetic tweaks under its badging, with both vehicles likely to hit the market around the festive season.

From a technical perspective, when an SHEV starts-off, the electric power train delivers instant torque once the driver’s foot is on the pedal and when more power is needed , the electric motor and engine work together to boost the power output of the car, according to a Toyota statement.

SHEV rides can be driven up to 60% of the time on pure electric mode, thereby resulting in claims of significant fuel efficiency improvements. Plus it takes care of the range anxiety problem faced by conventional battery electric vehicles, given that the SHEV has dual power sources, petrol engine as well as an electric motor. It does not require plug-in to recharge; the battery is recharged by running the internal combustion engine and regenerative braking. There is also the claim of lower maintenance, as a SHEV runs on electric mode most of the time and, as a result, there is lesser wear and tear that a conventional internal combustion engine vehicle.