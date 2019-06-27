MG Motors launches Hector in India priced at Rs 12.18 lakh

British car maker MG Motors launched the first made in India, Hector SUV car, priced at Rs 12,18,000. Taking on the SUV giants like Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass, and Hyundai Creta, the Hector can cost you up to Rs 16,88,000.

The Hector has a 10.4 inch HD Touch Screen giving easy access to information, and complete control. MG calls it the ‘Internet car’ ready to take on SUVs in the auto market. The front and tail are inspired by the F35’s large engine air intake. The car also has an M2M (Machine to Machine) embedded 5G-ready SIM with Internet protocol version 6 (IPV6) and enables functions like switching on/off AC, sunroof, tailgate and door lock/unlock with your mobile app.

The car also has an in-built Gaana premium account and a self-initiated Emergency Call feature that sends a message and location to the 24/7 Pulse Hub if airbags are deployed. The Pulse Hub calls the car and owner for immediate assistance.

The company will begin shipments of the SUV within the next few weeks.