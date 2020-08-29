Maruti ties up with Myles Automotive for subscription service in Hyderabad, Pune

Customers can choose to subscribe a new Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza and Ertiga from Maruti Suzuki Arena and a new Baleno, Ciaz and XL6 from Nexa for a period of 12, 18, 24, 30, 36, 42 and 48 months, MSI said. (Source: Bloomberg)

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday expanded its offering in the subscription segment with a partnership with Myles Automotive Technologies, under what it calls the ‘Maruti Suzuki Subscribe’ brand, in Hyderabad and Pune as a pilot project.

Under this programme, customers can choose to subscribe a new Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza and Ertiga from Maruti Suzuki Arena and a new Baleno, Ciaz and XL6 from Nexa for a period of 12, 18, 24, 30, 36, 42 and 48 months, MSI said. So a customer can lease the latest edition of the Swift Lxi for Rs 17,600 a month (all inclusive) in Pune and Rs 18,350 in Hyderabad. The minimum lock-in would be for 12 months. If a customer was to purchase a Swift Lxi model, priced at Rs 5.19 lakh (ex showroom), the EMIs would be Rs 11,000 for a 5-year loan with Rs 57,000 down payment.

Earlier in July, MSI had tied up with Orix Auto Infrastructure Services, a subsidiary of Orix Corporation, Japan, to launch the subscription service as a pilot in Gurgaon and Bengaluru. FE

