Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
Maruti Suzuki’s Grand Vitara wins ‘Car of the Year’ award

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara was awarded the ‘Car of the year’ and ‘Midsize SUV of the Year’ whereas Tata Motors won the ‘Manufacturer of the Year’ award for the second consecutive year at the Autocar Awards 2023 held in Mumbai on Feb 23.

In the bike segment, Bajaj Pulsar N160 was adjudged the ‘Bike of the year.’

Among the leaders in the automobile industry Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director (auto and farms), Mahindra & Mahindra was awarded as the ‘Person of the Year’.

Other notable awardees included the Hyundai Tucson, which won the Executive SUV of the Year; Mahindra Scorpio N bagged the off-roader of the year title; and Tata Tiago EV was adjudged the Green Car of the Year.

Poonam Mahajan, member of parliament, was the chief guest and the jury included Hormazd Sorabjee, editor, Autocar India; Narain Karthikeyan, former F1 racer; and automotive historian and restorer Manvendra Singh among others.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 26-02-2023 at 05:10 IST
Have urged Guv not to approve name of new CIC: Adhikari

