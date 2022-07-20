Updated: July 20, 2022 5:46:20 pm
Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday unveiled its new compact mid-level sports utility vehicle (SUV) called the Grand Vitara as it looks to expand its presence in this fast-growing mid-sized SUV segment in the Indian car market. The new vehicle will also be available with intelligent hybrid technology as well, the company said in a press statement.
The new Grand Vitara is powered by a 1.5-litre engine along with strong and mild hybrid technology which produces 122Nm@4400-4800rpm. It comes in a 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission and delivers 27.9 km per litre mileage for the hybrid model, MSI said.
The Grand Vitara is also available with All Wheel Drive (AWD) and paddle shifter options. The SUV has premium features like a 9-inch smart play touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated seats and a panoramic sunroof. It also gets stylish alloy wheels, LED front and tail lights and a chrome grille.
The SUV will be sold in Maruti’s premium Nexa showrooms. The company is yet to announce the price of the SUV but has already started taking bookings from July 11 with an initial amount of Rs 11,000.
Subscriber Only Stories
Grand Vitara is slated to compete with Hyundai’s Creta, KIA’s Seltos and Skoda’s Kushaq among others.
This is the fifth generation model of Grand Vitara. It was discontinued in 2013 in India after first and second-generation models, both imported.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Auto & Travel News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
What Rs 80 to a dollar meansPremium
The K series is back, but does it stand out?
Latest News
Maruti Suzuki unveils Grand Vitara to improve its presence in SUV segment
Karnataka panel submits framework to upgrade 30 engineering colleges to global standards
Oregon 2022 mascot reunited with stolen head as police locate photographer culprit
Follow ringmaster US Fed to save local currency, says Uday Kotak
Things diabetics must know before having pineapples
Wipro Q1 net profit falls nearly 21% to Rs 2,563.6 crore
Butter Chicken meets Mac n’ Cheese: US chef’s fusion dish leaves netizens intrigued online
Five Things: Kalaripayattu for kids, introduction to Shakespeare, return of Dragon Master Po, and more
Higher customs duty to hit gold jewellery demand this fiscal: Report
A career seen through supporting roles: Naseeruddin Shah in Mandi, Monsoon Wedding and others
Telangana: TRS takes to streets, Twitter against GST on packaged milk, dairy products
Before Dhanush, Indian superstars who shined in Hollywood: Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra on the list