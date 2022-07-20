scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Maruti Suzuki unveils Grand Vitara to improve its presence in SUV segment

The new Grand Vitara is powered by a 1.5-litre engine along with strong and mild hybrid technology which produces 122Nm@4400-4800rpm.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 20, 2022 5:46:20 pm
Front view of Grand Vitara, newly launched mid-level SUV of Maruti Suzuki (Photo: Maruti Suzuki website)

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday unveiled its new compact mid-level sports utility vehicle (SUV) called the Grand Vitara as it looks to expand its presence in this fast-growing mid-sized SUV segment in the Indian car market. The new vehicle will also be available with intelligent hybrid technology as well, the company said in a press statement.

The new Grand Vitara is powered by a 1.5-litre engine along with strong and mild hybrid technology which produces 122Nm@4400-4800rpm. It comes in a 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission and delivers 27.9 km per litre mileage for the hybrid model, MSI said.

A view of interior of Grand Vitara (Photo: Maruti Suzuki India official website)

The Grand Vitara is also available with All Wheel Drive (AWD) and paddle shifter options. The SUV has premium features like a 9-inch smart play touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated seats and a panoramic sunroof. It also gets stylish alloy wheels, LED front and tail lights and a chrome grille.

Different power modes available in Grand Vitara (Photo: Maruti Suzuki official website)

The SUV will be sold in Maruti’s premium Nexa showrooms. The company is yet to announce the price of the SUV but has already started taking bookings from July 11 with an initial amount of Rs 11,000.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do t...Premium
Explained: Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do t...
Puneet Chhatwal: ‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key...Premium
Puneet Chhatwal: ‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key...
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul ShewalePremium
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale
Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ...Premium
Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ...
A view of ventilated seats in Grand Vitara, first in Maruti ((Photo: Maruti Suzuki official website)

Grand Vitara is slated to compete with Hyundai’s Creta, KIA’s Seltos and Skoda’s Kushaq among others.

Airbags available in Grand Vitara ((Photo: Maruti Suzuki official website)

This is the fifth generation model of Grand Vitara. It was discontinued in 2013 in India after first and second-generation models, both imported.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Auto & Travel News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new President?
Explained

Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new President?

Raje to Congress MLA, even rivals can't ignore Kirodi Lal

Raje to Congress MLA, even rivals can't ignore Kirodi Lal

Pythagorean geometry in Vedic-era texts, centuries before Pythagoras

Pythagorean geometry in Vedic-era texts, centuries before Pythagoras

Premium
Windshield of Go First's Delhi-Guwahati flight cracks mid-air

Windshield of Go First's Delhi-Guwahati flight cracks mid-air

What Rs 80 to a dollar means
Explained

What Rs 80 to a dollar means

Premium
Nagpur businessman dies after setting fire to family inside car

Nagpur businessman dies after setting fire to family inside car

A career seen through supporting roles: Naseeruddin Shah in Mandi, Monsoon Wedding and others

A career seen through supporting roles: Naseeruddin Shah in Mandi, Monsoon Wedding and others

The K series is back, but does it stand out?
Redmi K50i review

The K series is back, but does it stand out?

Singer Zubeen Garg hospitalised in Assam after head injury

Singer Zubeen Garg hospitalised in Assam after head injury

Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘settlement’
ICYMI

Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘settlement’

Premium
Kalaripayattu for kids, introduction to Shakespeare, and more
Five Things

Kalaripayattu for kids, introduction to Shakespeare, and more

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 20: Latest News
Advertisement