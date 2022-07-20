Maruti Suzuki unveils Grand Vitara to improve its presence in SUV segment

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday unveiled its new compact mid-level sports utility vehicle (SUV) called the Grand Vitara as it looks to expand its presence in this fast-growing mid-sized SUV segment in the Indian car market. The new vehicle will also be available with intelligent hybrid technology as well, the company said in a press statement.

The new Grand Vitara is powered by a 1.5-litre engine along with strong and mild hybrid technology which produces 122Nm@4400-4800rpm. It comes in a 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission and delivers 27.9 km per litre mileage for the hybrid model, MSI said.

The Grand Vitara is also available with All Wheel Drive (AWD) and paddle shifter options. The SUV has premium features like a 9-inch smart play touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated seats and a panoramic sunroof. It also gets stylish alloy wheels, LED front and tail lights and a chrome grille.

The SUV will be sold in Maruti’s premium Nexa showrooms. The company is yet to announce the price of the SUV but has already started taking bookings from July 11 with an initial amount of Rs 11,000.

Grand Vitara is slated to compete with Hyundai’s Creta, KIA’s Seltos and Skoda’s Kushaq among others.

This is the fifth generation model of Grand Vitara. It was discontinued in 2013 in India after first and second-generation models, both imported.