Maruti Suzuki S-Presso launched in India, price starts at Rs 3.69 lakh

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Monday launched the mini SUV S-Presso, coinciding with the start of the festive season. With an introductory price of Rs 3.69 lakh (ex-showroom), the company said that the indigenously conceived, designed and developed vehicle is made for India as well as the world.

The new model, which is based on the company’s fifth-generation HEARTECT platform, comes with a BS-VI compliant one-litre petrol engine with a claimed fuel efficiency of 21.7 km per litre.

S-PRESSO comes equipped with both manual and auto gear shift (AGS) transmission options. The car is available in nine variants in total and is priced from Rs 3.69 lakh to Rs 4.91 lakh (ex-showroom, India). It will be available in six colours – Superior White, Solid Fire Red, Metallic Granite Grey, Metallic Silky Silver, Solid Sizzle Orange and Pearl Starry Blue.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is a slot-in between the Alto K10 and Celerio and will also be an alternative for WagonR but at a lesser price. “Our internal research suggests that the criteria of buying a car for the youth, apart from affordability, acquisition cost and maintenance, now also include design and aesthetics,” MSI Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava told PTI.

MSI Senior Executive Director (Engineering) C V Raman said the company has always developed new segments and cars to match the changing needs, tastes and lifestyles of customers.

“Designed in-house by Maruti Suzuki, S-PRESSO marks a big shift in the way compact cars are created and crafted in India. Its design language is inspired from our line-up of SUVs and the modern user’s lifestyle,” he added.

S-PRESSO comes with various safety features such as dual airbags, ABS (Anti-Lock-Braking System) with EBD (Electronic Brake force Distribution), Limiters, rear parking assist system, high speed warning alert, reverse parking sensors among others.