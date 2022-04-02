March wholesales: Auto comoanies on road to recovery

Auto majors Maruti Suzuki (MSI) and Hyundai Motor posted a fall in dispatches to dealers last month, due to production being hit by shortage of electronic components. On the other hand, Tata Motors, Skoda and Kia India posted their highest ever monthly wholesales last month.

For March, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said its passenger vehicle (PV) dispatches were the highest in the last five years while Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) too posted a robust increase.

MSI said its domestic dispatches in March fell 7 per cent to 1,43,899 units from 1,55,417 units in the year-ago period. For the full fiscal FY22, it posted a total sales of 16,52,653 units, a growth of 13 per cent over 2020-21.

MSI also posted overseas shipments of 26,496 units in March, its highest ever monthly number so far. It said its exports stood at 2,38,376 units in FY22, the company’s highest in any fiscal.

Meanwhile, Tata Motors said its passenger vehicle (PV) sales to dealers in March were the highest ever in a month at 64,621 units.

TKM ported total wholesales of 17,131 units in March, while M&M's PV dispatches rose 65 per cent to 27,603 units.