Toggle Menu
Mahindra & Mahindra launches facelift of compact SUV TUV300, priced at Rs 8.38 lakhhttps://indianexpress.com/article/auto-travel/mahindra-mahindra-launches-facelift-of-compact-suv-tuv300-priced-at-rs-8-38-lakh-5708748/

Mahindra & Mahindra launches facelift of compact SUV TUV300, priced at Rs 8.38 lakh

The 'Bold New TUV300' features design enhancements and new features like piano black front grille with black chrome inserts, muscular side cladding and a newly designed X-shaped metallic grey spare wheel cover, M&M said in a statement.

Mahindra & Mahindra launches facelift of compact SUV TUV300, priced at Rs 8.38 lakh
The new vehicle also comes with reverse parking camera, 17.8 cm infotainment system with GPS, static bending headlamps and micro-hybrid technology, the company said.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Friday launched an updated version of its compact SUV TUV300 priced at Rs 8.38 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai).

The ‘Bold New TUV300’ features design enhancements and new features like piano black front grille with black chrome inserts, muscular side cladding and a newly designed X-shaped metallic grey spare wheel cover, M&M said in a statement.

Besides, it also has a new headlamp design with daytime running lamps (DRLs) and carbon black finish, it added.

The new vehicle also comes with reverse parking camera, 17.8 cm infotainment system with GPS, static bending headlamps and micro-hybrid technology, the company said.

“The TUV300 has already established itself in the compact SUV segment with 1 lakh satisfied customers. I am confident that the bolder and more muscular design, will appeal to buyers looking for a true SUV to make a stylish and powerful statement, while enabling them to enhance their lifestyles,” M&M Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division, Veejay Ram Nakra said.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Maruti launches Ertiga with 1.5 litre diesel engine priced up to Rs 11.2 lakh
2 EU says BMW, Daimler, VW colluded to limit emissions tech
3 Slew of new car launches, high fuel prices: Used cars sold 4 lakh units more than new in 2018