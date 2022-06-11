May PV wholesales slow, below 2018 levels

With the semiconductor shortage easing a bit, the wholesale despatches of passenger vehicles (PVs) in May improved over the same month in 2019, which was a non-Covid year. However, sales were still lower than the level achieved in 2018 when the segment was witnessing a handsome growth.

The two-wheeler wholesale despatches last month were not only far off from the volumes achieved three years ago, they were even below the figures attained nine years back. Wholesale despatches of PVs rose 10.61 per cent to 2,51,052 units in May from 2,26,975 in the same month in 2019, data from Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Friday showed. FE