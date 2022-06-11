scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 10, 2022
Must Read

May PV wholesales slow, below 2018 levels

The two-wheeler wholesale dispatches last month were not only far off from the volumes achieved three years ago, they were even below the figures attained nine years back.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi |
June 11, 2022 3:57:58 am
Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, passenger vehicle sales, passenger vehicles, auto industry, two-wheeler riders, two-wheeler sales, Business news, Indian express business news, Indian express, Indian express news, Current AffairsMaruti Suzuki plant in Manesar. File

With the semiconductor shortage easing a bit, the wholesale despatches of passenger vehicles (PVs) in May improved over the same month in 2019, which was a non-Covid year. However, sales were still lower than the level achieved in 2018 when the segment was witnessing a handsome growth.

The two-wheeler wholesale despatches last month were not only far off from the volumes achieved three years ago, they were even below the figures attained nine years back. Wholesale despatches of PVs rose 10.61 per cent to 2,51,052 units in May from 2,26,975 in the same month in 2019, data from Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Friday showed.  FE

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Auto & Travel News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 10: Latest News
Advertisement