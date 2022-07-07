TVS launches new bike ‘RONIN’ priced at Rs 1.49 lakhs

TVS motor company has launched a new 225 cc bike “TVS RONIN”, based on “modern-retro” priced at Rs 1.49 lakhs (ex-showroom).

The auto company, with this bike, aims to enter into the “premium lifestyle motorcycling” segment with an exclusive range of merchandise and accessories, a riding community, and an effortless customisation process.

The bike is powered by a 225.9 cc 4 valve, oil-cooled single-cylinder engine that produces 20.4 hp at 7750rpm.

It is equipped with TVS’ Smart Xonnect Bluetooth connectivity system which has call and message alerts, turn-by-turn navigation, and voice assistance features, all LED Lamps, signature T-shaped pilot lamp, asymmetric speedometer, exhaust & Muffler design, chain cover and 9 Spoke Alloy Wheels.

Rain and urban ABS modes, low noise feather touch start, upside down front fork (USD), Rear Monoshock, Glide Through Technology (GTT) and assist and slipper clutch are included in the features.

The bike is available in lightning black and magma red option for the base variant and delta blue and stargaze black shades in base plus while galactic grey and dawn orange in the top variant.

“The TVS RONIN motorcycle is designed from a blank canvas to be a reflection of the spontaneous, fluidic, versatile and multi-faceted young rider of today. It is designed to create an effortless and ‘unscripted’ riding experience. TVS Ronin is a lifestyle partner complete with an exclusive range of merchandise and accessories, a riding community, and an effortless customisation process,” Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor said.

In the price range, the bike’s rivals are Dominar 250, Honda H’ness CB350, Bajaj Pulsar 250s and Yamaha FZ-X, among others.