Thursday, August 18, 2022

New Alto K10 launched at Rs 3,90,000; 24.9 km/lt mileage claimed

Much work has also been done on interiors as it is equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen infotech system that supports Android and Apple car-play and steering mounted controls.

Maruti Suzuki New Alto K10 (Image: https://www.marutisuzuki.com/)

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Thursday launched the fourth generation model of its popular entry-level hatchback car Alto at a starting price of Rs 3,90,000.

The new Alto K10 is different from its predecessor, as it is based on Maruti’s Heartect platform. Drawing inspiration from Maruti’s next-generation model of Celerio, launched earlier this year, the new Alto K10 gets oval-shaped headlamps, a rear somewhat similar to Celerio, the hexagonal pattern on the grille, and smooth body lines.

Much work has also been done on interiors as it is equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen infotech system that supports Android and Apple car-play and steering mounted controls.

The new model, with a ground clearance of 160 mm, is powered by an updated K-Series 1.0-litre engine with dual jet technology which is 67 bhp and produces 89 nm of peak torque and is operated by both 5-speed manual and automatic transmission (AGS).

The carmaker has claimed a mileage of 24.9 km/hour.

Side view of new Alto K10 (Image: Video grab: Live launch at YouTube)

For safety, the new hatchback is equipped with dual front airbags, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), and rear parking sensors.

It is available in six variants and as many colours. Maruti opened bookings from August 10, with a booking amount of Rs 11,000 at the Suzuki Arena showroom.

The New Alto K10 will compete with Renault’s Kwid and Hyundai’s Santro.

First published on: 18-08-2022 at 02:06:10 pm
