Monday, June 18, 2018
Mahindra launches new mild hybrid Scorpio priced upto Rs 14 lakh

The new version is equipped with 'Intelli-Hybrid' technology that helps reduce fuel consumption by up to 7 per cent by assisting the engine in key vehicular operations.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: July 20, 2016 4:34:01 pm
Homegrown auto major Mahindra & Mahindra today launched a new mild hybrid version of its new generation Scorpio priced between Rs 9.74 lakh and Rs 14.01 lakh (ex-showroom Navi Mumbai).

The new version is equipped with ‘Intelli-Hybrid’ technology that helps reduce fuel consumption by up to 7 per cent by assisting the engine with electric power during acceleration, automatically switching the engine off while the vehicle is stationary (start-stop) and re-using brake energy, which would otherwise be wasted, a company statement said.

M&M President & Chief Executive (Automotive) Pravin Shah, Mahindra & Mahindra said, “By reducing fuel consumption, Intelli-Hybrid helps Scorpio owners contribute towards a cleaner and greener tomorrow.”

To begin with, the Intelli-Hybrid has been made available on Scorpio with the 2.2 Litre mHAWK engine. It will be available across all the trim levels, the company said.

While the S4 Intelli-Hybrid will be tagged at Rs 9.74 lakh, the top end S10-4WD manual transmission version is tagged at Rs 14.01 lakh (ex-showroom Navi Mumbai).

