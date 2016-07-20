Mahindra launches new mild hybrid Scorpio priced upto Rs 14 lakh

Homegrown auto major Mahindra & Mahindra today launched a new mild hybrid version of its new generation Scorpio priced between Rs 9.74 lakh and Rs 14.01 lakh (ex-showroom Navi Mumbai).
The new version is equipped with ‘Intelli-Hybrid’ technology that helps reduce fuel consumption by up to 7 per cent by assisting the engine with electric power during acceleration, automatically switching the engine off while the vehicle is stationary (start-stop) and re-using brake energy, which would otherwise be wasted, a company statement said.
- Honda to launch six models in three years; drives in new Amaze
- Auto Expo 2018 India highlights: From EVs, concepts, hybrids on day 1 to startups and new launches on day 2
- Maruti Suzuki India hikes prices of vehicles across models by up to Rs 17,000
- Mahindra pulls the plug on automatic variant of Scorpio
- Mahindra launches new S4+ variant of Scorpio
- Mahindra & Mahindra launches Scorpio Special Edition at Rs 11.88 lakh
Watch Video: What’s making news
M&M President & Chief Executive (Automotive) Pravin Shah, Mahindra & Mahindra said, “By reducing fuel consumption, Intelli-Hybrid helps Scorpio owners contribute towards a cleaner and greener tomorrow.”
To begin with, the Intelli-Hybrid has been made available on Scorpio with the 2.2 Litre mHAWK engine. It will be available across all the trim levels, the company said.
While the S4 Intelli-Hybrid will be tagged at Rs 9.74 lakh, the top end S10-4WD manual transmission version is tagged at Rs 14.01 lakh (ex-showroom Navi Mumbai).
For all the latest Auto & Travel News, download Indian Express App