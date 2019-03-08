Honda to stay away from small hatchbacks segment

Having failed to garner meaningful volumes of small hatchbacks, Honda Cars India has decided to stay away from the segment. It has already stopped selling its entry-level hatchback Brio in the country.

Rajesh Goel, senior VP & director — sales and marketing, said HCIL is banking on recent trends which show sedans are the best selling cars in India. “Our entry car for the near future is going to be Amaze and in the mid term we don’t intend to get into entry-level hatchbacks,” Goel said.

Amaze contributes nearly 45 per cent to the company’s domestic sales. In the 10 months to January, Honda sold 153,058 units in India.

However, hatchbacks, including the Brio and Jazz, contributed just about 10 per cent to the company’s domestic sales around September 2018.

Sales of Brio, which touched nearly 5,000 units after the launch in 2011, have fallen below 100 units per month in the last six months or so. Since October 2016, it has barely touched 1,000 units a month. The firm, however, will continue with premium hatchback Jazz for time being as Goel expects the upgraded version, launched in 2018, can be a draw.