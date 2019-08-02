Toggle Menu
Honda reports profit drop on yen, declining US, India saleshttps://indianexpress.com/article/auto-travel/honda-reports-profit-drop-on-yen-declining-us-india-sales-5872435/

Honda reports profit drop on yen, declining US, India sales

Japanese automaker Honda has reported a 29% decline in fiscal first quarter profit as an unfavorable currency exchange and declining auto sales in the U.S. and India hurt earnings

Honda sales, Honda reports profit drop on yen, Honda japan, Honda sale in India,
Tokyo-based Honda Motor Co.’s April-June profit totaled 172.3 billion yen (.6 billion), down from 244.3 billion yen.

Japanese automaker Honda reported Friday a 29 per cent decline in fiscal first quarter profit as an unfavorable currency exchange and declining auto sales in the US and India hurt earnings.

Tokyo-based Honda Motor Co.’s April-June profit totaled 172.3 billion yen ($1.6 billion), down from 244.3 billion yen.

Quarterly sales dipped 0.7% to nearly 4 trillion yen ($37 billion).

Honda, which makes the Accord sedan, Odyssey minivan and Asimo robot, said both auto and motorcycle sales declined during the quarter on-year.

Honda lowered its profit forecast for the fiscal year through March 2020 to 645 billion yen ($6 billion), down from an earlier forecast of 665 billion yen ($6.2 billion).

Advertising

But the latest projection is better than the 610 billion yen Honda earned the previous year.

Honda expects to sell 5.1 million vehicles and 20 million motorcycles for this fiscal year.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Maruti Suzuki reports 33% dip in July sales at 1,09,264 units
2 BMW drives in X7 model in India priced at Rs 99 lakh
3 2020 Chevy C8 Corvette is here to ‘deliver a thrill on every drive’