Honda Cars India names Tsumura new president-CEO

Automobile major Honda on Saturday said it has appointed Takuya Tsumura as the new president and chief executive officer of Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL), with effect from April 1.

Tsumura, 54, will take over from Gaku Nakanishi, who moves from India to regional headquarters in Asia and Oceania region – Asian Honda as general manager—automobile business for the region.

During his four-year tenure in India as president and CEO of HCIL, Nakanishi steered the company through one of the toughest business phase for the Indian auto industry, struck by unprecedented Covid crisis and slowdown, the Japanese car manufacturer said.

The appointment comes as part of the management changes announced annually by Honda Motor Co Ltd.

Tsumura was in-charge of South Asia, including India from 1997 to 2000.