Himachal to float tender for 220 electric buses within fortnight

The Himachal Pradesh government plans to float a tender for purchasing 220 electric buses within a fortnight for Shimla and Dharamsala, a senior official said Friday.

“We are planning to float tender for 220 electric buses within fortnight for Shimla and Dharamsala smartcity,” Himachal Road Transport Corporation Chief General Manager H K Gupta told PTI.

The state has been actively working to reduce pollution and started procuring electric buses to cut down vehicular emission, Gupta noted.

Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) last week awarded a contract worth Rs 23 crore to Foton-PMI for procuring 30 electric buses that will ply in Shimla for public transport.

“Seven bidders participated in the pre-bid process out of which four were shortlisted including Foton PMI, Ashok Leyland and Olectra Greentech. Foton PMI emerged as the lowest bidder. As per the tender condition they have to supply buses to us in 4-6 months. People in Shimla will have access to these pollution free buses within six months,” Gupta said.

HRTC has procured buses under central government funded scheme where the Centre will bear 60 per cent of the cost.

PMI and China-based Beiqi Foton Motors have partnered for the marketing and sales of buses in India.

“FOTON-PMI electric buses equipped with advanced technology from FOTON are fast charging buses and can withstand heavy ridership and steep hills of Himachal Pradesh,” PMI Electri Managing Director Satish Jain said.

FOTON-PMI quoted a price of Rs 76.97 lakh per bus including GST. The company claims that bus can be charged completely in about half an hour.

“We are using fast charger and lithium manganese oxide battery which is highly advanced. The battery can be charged in about half an hour that will enable bus to cover distance of 150 km,” PMI Electro Mobility Executive Director Aman Garg said.

