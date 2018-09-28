Ferrari Portofino launched in India at Rs 3.5 crore

The engine is same unit as the California T but has been completely reworked. (Source- portofino.ferrari.com) The engine is same unit as the California T but has been completely reworked. (Source- portofino.ferrari.com)

Italian automaker Ferrari has launched Portofino, a convertible 2+2 GT car, in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs 3.5 crore. Portofino is the new entry-level model in the market from Ferrari’s stable. The car houses a 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 engine which is similar to the California T but has been completely reworked. The Portofino engine will now reach 600hp at 7,500 rpm and 760Nm of torque at 5,250rpm.

The new chassis on the car is 35 per cent stiffer than its predecessor, the carmaker claims. (Source- portofino.ferrari.com)

The well-chiselled car is also high on power and is capable of doing 0-100kph in 3.5 seconds. The company claims the top speed to be more than 320kph. Just like other Ferrari models on sale, the Portofino is mated to a seven-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox.

The car features plush interiors with a new 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system. (Source- portofino.ferrari.com)

The new chassis on the car is 35 per cent stiffer than its predecessor, the carmaker claims. However, the overall weight is down 80kg and there’s also the big switch to an electro-mechanical steering from a hydraulic unit.

A metal-folding unit on the car roof opens and closes in 14 seconds and can be used at speeds of up to 40kph. To contain the turbulence in the cabin when the top is down, Ferrari has added a manually retractable wind deflector.

Ferrari's new offering will challenge the Lamborghini Huracan Spyder, Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet and the Audi R8 Spyder in the market.

A new 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system inside the cabin sports Apple CarPlay, 18-way electrically adjustable seats and an optional 8.8-inch touchscreen for the passenger.

