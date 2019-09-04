Evelot launches India’s first electric quad bike, e-scooters

Making its debut in electric vehicles, Evelot has launched a range of e-scooters and Warrior electric quad bikes.

Minister of Road Transport Nitin Gadkari launched the Evelot e-scooter to promote renewable resources and to curb pollution. “We will do everything that is necessary to make the transition from fuel-based to electric vehicles as smooth as possible. The demand is very high as people are now aware of its benefits and harmful effects of fossil fuels on the environment and human beings. We are working on a multi-pronged approach and hope that soon India will have cleaner air to breath,” Gadkari said at the launch.

The Rissala Electric Motors Pvt Ltd introduced a range of e-scooters including, Polo, Derby, Pony and Warrior. The company is targeting its market in Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Punjab, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. The company is planning to make Evelot available pan India in the next two months.

The e-scooters are priced at Rs 39,000 and its highest-end is priced at Rs 59,000.