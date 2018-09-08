Clearances on a platter for automakers, investors: Nitin Gadkari at Global Mobility Summit

Union minister Nitin Gadkari. (Express photo/File) Union minister Nitin Gadkari. (Express photo/File)

The NDA government will give clearances “on a platter” to automakers and investors interested in participating in building public transport on electricity and alternate fuels, transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari said Friday

Major automobile manufacturers like Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland could also form an operator company on the pattern of London Transport model, the minister proposed while promising to remove regulatory hurdles to give a push to e-vehicles in India.

“I will give you all clearances on a platter…clearances have been major hurdle causing delays in projects and resulting in cost overruns… Come forward for public transport system on electricity or alternative fuel,” Gadkari said while addressing the Global Mobility Summit here.

Gadkari said London transport model could easily be adopted in India which lacks public transport buses as state transport corporations were unable to meet the huge demand. He said the segment offers huge potential and AC buses could easily run on electricity or biofuel on routes like Ludhiana-Delhi and Jaipur-Delhi.

“Private people should come forward for a model like London transport here. I have urged manufacturers that apart from manufacturing buses you open an operator company. They will get business. If manufacturers like Tata, Ashok Leyland could invest and introduce a fleet of such buses, it can easily be run,” he added.

The minister also said that he was keen to promote electric highways in India which will not only make transportation cheaper but divert cargo from rails.

