2020 Chevy C8 Corvette is here to ‘deliver a thrill on every drive’

2020 Chevy C8 Corvette: With no traditional long hood, front fenders, it has been replaced by a downward-sloping snub nose and short fenders. The tapered hatch at the back opens to a small trunk which boasts of a 6.2 litre 495-horsepower engine.

General Motors Co unveiled their latest Chevrolet 2020 Corvette and it is not just a modern version of the classic American sports car. Dubbed C8, Corvette is different because unlike its predecessors, this time engineers have moved the V8 engine behind the passenger compartment.

With no traditional long hood, front fenders, it has been replaced by a downward-sloping snub nose and short fenders. The tapered hatch at the back opens to a small trunk which boasts of a 6.2 litre 495-horsepower engine.

The mid-engine configuration is designed to provide visibility, responsiveness and better driving feel redirecting more power to the rear wheels.

The latest flagship of GM’s Chevrolet brand, the Stingray has been completely redesigned from the ground up to “deliver a thrill on every drive”.

The mid-engine sports car makes a powerful statement with integrated aerodynamic components with full-functionality. (REUTERS/Mike Blake)

The mid-engine sports car makes a powerful statement with integrated aerodynamic components with full-functionality. The car makes for a clean appearance with the door handles and the hatch releases being hidden.

The seamless design is uplifted as the Corvette can be customized as per specifications for colours and wheels to stripes and accessories.

The storage of the Stingray has been engineered with an all-new front cargo. Whereas, the car structure is stiffer than its previous generation.

