Tesla unveils new $200,000 Roadster: Five things you need to know

Tesla’s new roadster. (Source: Tesla) Tesla’s new roadster. (Source: Tesla)

Electric car manufacturer Tesla unveiled a new roadster on Thursday, with Chief Executive Elon Musk saying it would be the ‘fastest production car ever’ made.

At the launch event in Los Angeles, Musk said the car is capable of zipping from 0-60 mph in 1.9 seconds, claiming that the Tesla Roadster would be the first such car to break the two-second time mark. He further added that the car would be able to achieve 0-100 mph in 4.2 seconds, adding that it clear a quarter mile within 8.9 seconds. The sports car is an updated version of Tesla’s first production vehicle.

The car can seat four passengers. The company also claims that with a 200 kilowatt-hour battery pack, the new Roadster will have a range of 620 miles on a single charge, a first for any electric vehicle. “The point of doing this is to give a hardcore smackdown to gasoline cars,” Musk had said. Mush, however, did not reveal the top speed of the car.

0 to 100 km/h in 1.9 sec pic.twitter.com/xTOTDGuwQj — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 17, 2017

The first 1,000 cars will cost $250,000 each, paid in full up front, with later models starting at $200,000. The car is expected to launch in 2020 and likely to carry a base price of USD 200,000.

For all the latest Auto & Travel News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd