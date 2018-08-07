Tata Nexon receives 4-star in Global NCAP crash test

Tata Nexon’s frame. Tata Nexon’s frame.

The Tata Nexon, Tata Motors’ compact SUV for the Indian market, Tuesday received a four-star rating in the recently concluded Global NCAP crash test for newly-introduced Indian cars. The Nexon achieved a safety score of (13.56/17.00) amongst all the car models tested across the Indian market. While it received four stars for adult safety, it got three stars for child occupants.

This certification is considered a global benchmark for evaluating car safety of new models. The crash test was conducted at the ADAC test lab in Munich, Germany where the Tata Nexon was crashed in a frontal offset test at 64 kmph according to the Global NCAP protocol.

Commenting on the achievement, Tata Motors President PBVU Mayank Pareek said, “The Global NCAP results are a reflection of our commitment towards bringing technologically advanced features which are safe yet stylish. With these test results, the Nexon is India’s safest compact SUV, after being one of the most awarded models from the Tata Motors’ PV stable.”

What are the safety features of the Tata Nexon?

The Nexon comes fitted with dual-frontal airbags and seatbelts with pre-tensioner, load-limiter, ISOFIX anchorage for child-seat and Anti-locking Braking System (ABS) as standard fitment.

What does the test show?

The Global NCAP crash test shows that the Tata Nexon sustained lethal damage to its front and the engine compartment area, while there was no fatal intrusion into the cabin area.

