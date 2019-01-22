Nissan launches Kicks SUV in India, price starts from 9.55 lakh (ex-showroom)

Japanese automaker Nissan Tuesday launched its new SUV model Kicks in India, priced between Rs 9.55 lakh and Rs 14.65 lakh (ex-showroom). Designed specifically for the Indian market, the new SUV will be available in petrol and diesel fuel options powered by 1.5 litre engines.

Nissan Kicks will compete with Maruti Suzuki’s S-Cross and Hyundai’s Creta, both of which are priced between Rs 8.85 lakh and Rs 15.1 lakh. Speaking at the launch ceremony, Nissan Motor Co Senior Vice President and Chairman of management committee for Africa, Middle East and India Peyman Kargar said their R&D and Design teams in India worked in collaboration with teams in Japan, America and Brazil to bring out the new product offering, adding that Kicks reflects company’s commitment to bring the best of Nissan global products and technology to India.

“Our research and development (R&D) and design teams in India developed the SUV in collaboration with our teams in Japan, America and Brazil,” he added. Nissan India Operations President Thomas Kuehl expressed confidence that given Nissan Kicks’ progressive design DNA, the new SUV will stand out in the competitive SUV segment in India.

As per company estimates, the Nissan Kicks would deliver a fuel efficiency of 14.23 km per litre for petrol variants and 20.45 km per litre for diesel trims. The petrol versions are priced at Rs 9.55 lakh and Rs 10.95 lakh, while the diesel variants are priced at Rs 10.85 lakh, Rs 12.49 lakh, Rs 13.65 lakh and Rs 14.65 lakh.