Maruti recalls 63,493 units of Ciaz, Ertiga, XL6 to fix faulty component

In one of the biggest vehicle recalls in the country, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday announced a recall of more than 60,000 units of the petrol version of the smart hybrid (SHVS) variants of the Ciaz, Ertiga and XL6 vehicle models for rectifying faulty MGU.

In a statement, the auto manufacturer said, “The company will inspect 63,493 vehicles of petrol SHVS of Ciaz, Ertiga and XL6 for a possible issue with the Motor Generator Unit (MGU).” Models manufactured between January 1, 2019 and November 21, 2019 are the ones being recalled, MSI said.

Explained MGU fault may impact mechanism of hybrid cars In the so-called ‘mild hybrid’ car models, a belt drive is used to start the internal combustion engine through its motor generator unit or MGU, which, once started, drives the engine motor-generator to charge the batteries. A problem with the MGU could impact the working of the smart hybrid mechanism of the cars under question.

A possible defect may have occurred in the MGU during manufacturing by an overseas global part supplier, the company said, adding that vehicles requiring replacement of faulty part will be retained for part replacement free of cost. It said dealers may make alternate mobility arrangements, if required. From Friday, owners of the suspected vehicles under this recall campaign will be contacted by MSI dealers for inspection and replacement of the faulty parts.

“In the interest of its customers, the company has decided to proactively recall the vehicles for inspection

and those found ok will be released immediately,” the company added.

Customers of suspected vehicles can visit the company website and fill in the chassis number to check if their vehicle needs attention. The chassis number is embossed on the vehicle ID plate and is also in the vehicle invoice/registration documents.

Recall campaigns are undertaken globally to rectify faults that may be potential safety defects. Earlier, in August, MSI had announced a voluntary recall of 40,618 units of the WagonR (1 litre variant) manufactured between November 15, 2018 and August 12, 2019.

Globally, a recall makes it mandatory for the manufacturer to inform the customer and rectify the issue. India does not have an official recall policy and automakers typically follow the voluntary code on vehicle recall set by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

SIAM’s code of 2012 states that “if in the opinion of the manufacturer some vehicles have issues which pose a safety defect”, such vehicles are “voluntarily inspected and rectified” by the manufacturer or importer.

