Locally-assembled Range Rover Evoque launched starting at Rs 48.73 lakh

Jaguar Land Rover has commenced the local assembly of the Range Rover Evoqueat its production facility in Pune.

The Evoque is JLR group’s fourth product that will be assembled locally after the Freelander 2 SUV, Jaguar XF and XJ sedans in India. The locally made Evoque has gone on sale across the country at a starting price of Rs 48.73 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). Deliveries will start from April 1, 2015 onwards.

The British luxury car marque has announced it has started the local production of the five-door diesel versions of the Evoque in India. The three- and five-door petrol along with the three-door diesel variants on the other hand will continue to be sold as CBUs (completely built-up unit) here.

According to the group, the move will help JLR expand its manufacturing footprint globally while also allowing for increased production capacity outside of its base in the UK. The group also states that it has tripled production at its Pune plant since its inauguration in 2011.

The Range Rover Evoque five-door diesel variants come powered by a 2.2-litre SD4 diesel engine, delivering a maximum power output of 190PS @ 3,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 420Nm @ 2,000 rpm. Available in three trim models, namely-Pure, Dynamic and Prestige, the revised prices (ex-showroom, Mumbai) for the Evoque are as follows,

Range Rover Evoque SD4 5 Door Pure – Rs 48.73 lakh

Range Rover Evoque SD4 5 Door Dynamic – Rs 52.40 lakh

Range Rover Evoque SD4 5 Door Prestige – Rs 56.21 lakh

The Range Rover Evoque comes fitted with standard features like front and rear parking sensors with rear-view camera, navigation system, fixed panoramic sunroof and Land Rover’s Terrain Response System. All the locally assembled diesel versions come paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission as before.

Commenting on the launch, Rohit Suri, President of Jaguar Land Rover India, said:

“We believe that India is a market that offers significant opportunities for both the Jaguar and Land Rover brands. I am pleased to announce the broadening of our locally manufactured portfolio, with the introduction of the Range Rover Evoque. It is already very popular with Indian customers and we will now offer this SUV at an even more competitive price point starting at Rs 48.73 lakh, Ex-Showroom Mumbai (Pre-Octroi). This will enable us to access a wider audience which consists of discerning and premium Indian customers who have always loved the brand, aspired to own this SUV and be seen in it. Our investment in the Pune facility demonstrates our continued long-term commitment to the Indian market.”

Assembling the more practical five-door diesel variants of the Evoque in India has brought down the prices for these models significantly. As a consequence of this move, the Range Rover Evoque will now be taking on rivals like the Audi Q5 and BMW X3 more competitively than ever before. In the later half of the year, Land Rover is also expected to launch the all new Discovery Sport here so as to strengthen its market share in India. The Discovery Sport will replace the Freelander 2.

