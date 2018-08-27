Buggati’s limited series edition ‘Divo’ sold out in a day

Bugatti’s latest sports car—Divo (Twitter/Bugatti) Bugatti’s latest sports car—Divo (Twitter/Bugatti)

Named after French racing legend Albert Divo, Bugatti’s latest sports car—Divo, which is made in a limited series of only 40 vehicles, has been sold out just a day after its launch. Bugatti said on Twitter,”The series of 40 vehicles with a net price of €5 million each was sold out immediately.”

Priced at a whopping 5 million euros, The Divo is powered by a 1,500-horsepower, quad-turbo and 16-cylinder engine and is termed as “a car built for corners” by its manufacturers. The high-performance automobile manufactures term their later sports as a perfect homage for the 110th anniversary, which will be held in 2019.

Only current owners of the Bugatti Chiron were eligible to get their hands on the Divo.

The newly launched Divo shares the same 8-litre quad turbo W16 engine of the Chiron that gets it running from 0-100 kmph in just a matter of 2.4 seconds. The supercar also comes with an increased wheel camber and the maximum speed limited to 380 kmph. It also has an extra downforce of 90 Kg when compared to the Chiron.

And with all the added aero work feature, the Divo is still 35 Kilograms lighter than the Chiron.

