BMW drives in X7 model in India priced at Rs 99 lakh

German luxury carmaker BMW on Thursday launched its flagship sports activity vehicle X7 in India priced at Rs 98.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The company also introduced the all new version of its 7 Series sedan with petrol and diesel engines priced in the range of Rs 1.22-1.34 crore.

Besides, the company has introduced a plug-in-hybrid variant of the 7 Series sedan priced at Rs 1.65 crore (petrol) and Rs 2.42 crore (diesel). BMW India said it will locally produce diesel variant of X7 from its Chennai plant while importing the petrol version as a completely built-up unit (CBU).

Both petrol and diesel versions of the model are priced at Rs 98.9 lakh each. “The first ever X7 opens up a brand new dimension in luxurious driving pleasure and is designed to elevate every moment of the journey,” BMW Group India President Hans-Christian Baertels told reporters here.

The new model is the largest sports activity vehicle ever built by BMW. The petrol variant produces 340 horsepower (hp) and accelerates from 0-100 km/hr in just 6.1 seconds. The diesel version produces 265 hp and accelerates from 0-100 km/hr in just seven seconds.

The height of X7 could be increased or decreased by air suspension. Other features include five zone automatic air conditioning. Baertels said the 7 Series sedan is also being introduced as a plug-in hybrid variant in India for the first time “symbolising BMW’s pioneering lead in future mobility”.