Audi A3 Cabriolet to make India-debut in December

The model made its first global debut in 2008 and is based on the parent company – Volkswagen group’s versatile MQB platform.

If you are amongst the ones who love convertibles and badly want one but are deterred by their exorbitant prices and limited options, Audi has one big surprise in the month of December. After starting a successful stint with the A3 sedan, Audi is going to bring the A3 Cabriolet in December. The soft top convertible, which was showcased by Audi in the 2014 Delhi Auto Expo, will be brought to the Indian shores as Completely Built Units (CBU) next month. The model made its first global debut in 2008 and is based on the parent company – Volkswagen group’s versatile MQB platform.

The A3 Cabriolet is well differentiated by the A3 sedan, as the former gets only two doors, fully-concealable cloth roof, roll over hoops and 2+2 seating configuration. The convertible retains the headlights, tail lamps, front bumper and characteristic body lines of the sedan version though. Inside, the A3 Cabriolet is the same as the A3 sedan, save for the flat-bottomed steering wheel, which is a welcome addition on the convertible. The roof can be folded at speeds up to 50 km/h, and takes 18 seconds for folding down. As with all the convertibles, the boot and rear cabin space is sacrificed for storing up the folded roof.

Worldwide, the A3 Cabriolet is sold with three engine options under its hood – 1.4 liter 125PS TFSI petrol, 1.8 liter 180PS TFSI petrol and 2.0 liter 150PS TDI diesel. Though it is not known which one of these three engines will find their way for the Indian market. Given the previous strategies of Audi India and the positioning of the A3 Cabriolet, it is possible that the 1.8 liter TFSI and 2.0 liter TDI will be finalized for India – the same engines that also powers the sedan version of the A3.



Also, the car is expected to be available only in one fully-loaded Ambiente variant, which will incorporate sport steering, LED headlights, wind deflector, MMI with wireless-LAN connectivity and navigation, etc. Given the CBU route which it will follow, expect the A3 Cabriolet to be priced in the ballpark of Rs. 45-50 lakh.

